Department of Commerce Announces Finalization of CHIPS Incentives with Powerex to Enhance Domestic Production Capacity of Key Components for U.S. Semiconductor Manufacturing

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Commerce announced today the signing of a Direct Funding Agreement with Powerex to invest $30 million in manufacturing and R&D to dramatically expand domestic power module production.

Powerex is a critical U.S.-based manufacturer of discrete devices and high-power semiconductor solutions including Silicon Carbide Power Modules, IGBT Power Modules, High Voltage Power Modules, Transistor, Rectifiers, and Thyristors. Its technology powers everything from commercial and industrial infrastructure to the next generation of American military hardware.

“Silicon carbide power modules are critical components for defense systems, industrial motor drives, electric vehicles and multiple other industrial applications,” said Bill Frauenhofer, Executive Director of Semiconductor Investment and Innovation. “The Department of Commerce’s CHIPS incentive supports the expansion and modernization of the company’s Pennsylvania production facility, providing the country with a reliable source for power electronics and removes choke points within the power conversion supply chain.”

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