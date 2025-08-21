Everything DiSC® Catalyst Practitioner Experience is Launched to Empower L&D Professionals Across Europe

IPB Partners, the Authorized Everything DiSC® Partner, proudly announces that Everything DiSC (a Wiley brand) has launched a new DiSC Practitioner Experience

TALLINN, ESTONIA, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- IPB Partners , the Authorized Everything DiSCPartner in Europe, proudly announces that Everything DiSC (a Wiley brand) has launched the Everything DiSCCatalyst™ Practitioner Experience—a groundbreaking solution designed to transform how Learning & Development (L&D) practitioners deliver DiSC training, empower teams, and prove measurable impact.In today’s fast-changing business environment, organizations demand greater performance outcomes with fewer resources, putting immense pressure on L&D leaders to do more with less. The new Catalyst™ Practitioner Experience provides a comprehensive toolkit that helps practitioners design and facilitate high-impact Everything DiSC training sessions with confidence and ease.“Many HR leaders and consultants face the same challenge—how to bring real behavioral change into organizations quickly and effectively,” said Uku Sööt, Partner at IPB Partners. “The Catalyst™ Practitioner Experience equips them with everything they need—ready-to-use materials, real-time group insights, and a supportive practitioner community—so they can focus on what matters most: enabling people to collaborate better and perform at a higher level.”A Complete Toolkit for Training That DeliversThe Catalyst™ Practitioner Experience combines the proven power of the Everything DiSCmethodology with modern tools and resources to ensure practitioners can easily plan, prepare and deliver their sessions. It includes:- Ready-to-Use Facilitation Materials – Customizable slide decks, facilitator scripts, and videos that save preparation time while ensuring engaging, professional delivery.- Real-Time Learner & Group Insights – Access to individual and team DiSCresults within the Catalyst™ platform, making it easy to tailor sessions to each group and generate unlimited reports.- Ongoing Training & Resources – Everything DiSCFoundations and additional practitioner development tools to sharpen facilitation skills and boost confidence.- International Practitioner Community Access – A network of peers to exchange best practices, share ideas, and solve challenges collaboratively.Driving Real-World Business ImpactThe Everything DiSC Catalyst ™ Experience ensures training does not stop at the workshop. By embedding DiSCinsights directly into employees’ daily workflows through the Catalyst™ platform, organizations see lasting improvements in communication, collaboration, and engagement.“Everything DiSChas always been about creating common language and understanding between people,” added Uku Sööt. “With this new Practitioner Experience, L&D professionals can now have a more powerful arsenal when it comes to DiSC resources and facilitation materials, in order to strengthen team cohesion, and build people-first cultures.”AvailabilityThe Everything DiSCCatalyst™ Practitioner Experience is now available through IPB Partners. Clients who already own Everything DiSC Facilitation Kits, are now eligible for a free 1-year upgrade to the Everything DiSCCatalyst™ Practitioner Experience.For more information, visit: https://ipbpartners.eu or contact IPB Partners directly at info@ipbpartners.euAbout IPB PartnersIPB Partners is a Diamond-award winning Authorized Partner of Everything DiSCand The Five Behaviors™ (Wiley, US) brands.Every year, more than 3 million people worldwide in thousands of organizations of all sizes, major governmental agencies and Fortune 500 companies, learn how to work more effectively with others and develop their human capital using these products. Since 1999, IPB Partners has shared the power of DiSCto help organizations achieve meaningful results. IPB Partners takes pride in representing only the best-in-class assessments and highly validated programs with proven results.Contact InformationIPB Partners OÜWoldemar Mayer Building | Paldiski mnt 29, Tallinn, EstoniaEmail: info@ipbpartners.euPhone: +372 525 7939

