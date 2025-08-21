Anatomy Warehouse Names Liz Huff as Chief Executive Officer

Anatomy Warehouse Appoints Liz Huff as CEO

Veteran leader and early team member steps into CEO role to guide future growth and innovation

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anatomy Warehouse, a leading distributor of anatomical education tools, today announces the appointment of Liz Huff as Chief Executive Officer. Huff, who joined the company in 2008 as a Customer Support Specialist and most recently led operations and systems strategy as Chief Operating Officer, assumes the role after 16 years of building the company from the inside out.

Under Huff’s leadership, Anatomy Warehouse has evolved from a scrappy two-person startup to a streamlined, tech-driven organization supporting healthcare education across the U.S. With a degree in philosophy from Lake Forest College and a career defined by both curiosity and execution, Huff brings a unique blend of big-picture thinking and operational grit to her new role as CEO.

“Liz has been the architect behind many of the systems powering our ecommerce business today,” said Adam Cordell, Owner and Board Leader. “Her deep understanding of our customers, our culture, and our mission make her the right leader to write the next chapter for Anatomy Warehouse.”

Throughout her tenure, Huff has been instrumental in developing the internal technologies, financial systems, and operational workflows that have enabled the company’s rapid growth. But her influence runs deeper than strategy and systems as she’s well-known for cultivating a high-performing, values-driven team where innovation, accountability, and humanity go hand-in-hand.

“I’ve dedicated nearly my entire professional career to Anatomy Warehouse because I believe in the power of hands-on learning to unlock human potential,” said Huff. “As CEO, I’m focused on expanding our reach and making our essential tools part of classrooms, hospitals, and households everywhere. I want Anatomy Warehouse to challenge the status quo—not just in healthcare education, but in education writ large.”

Huff’s approach to leadership is rooted in asking “why” and empowering teams to challenge assumptions, build smart systems, and create meaningful impact. A self-proclaimed “lifelong anatomy nerd,” she still geeks out over space exploration, long road trips, and the anatomy books she loved as a kid—some of which now feature the very models Anatomy Warehouse sells.

Huff lives in Evanston, Illinois with her wife, Jade, and their two cats.

###

About Anatomy Warehouse

With more than 30 years of experience in the medical education industry, Anatomy Warehouse is the world’s premier supplier of anatomical models, simulators, and healthcare education tools. Serving thousands of institutions nationwide – including the U.S. Government, U.S. Military, Cleveland Clinic, Mayo Clinic, and Harvard Medical School – the company is committed to ethical innovation, instructional excellence, and broad access to anatomical resources for every level of learner. Please visit www.anatomywarehouse.com to learn more.

