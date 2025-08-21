GBA Delivers Precision-Engineered Cast Iron and Bullet Glass Stair and Elevator Enclosure for Jupiter Supper Club

Cast Iron and Bullet Glass Systems Combine for First Time to Deliver Precision Engineering and Architectural Elegance

This project exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with architectural glass and metal systems” — Steve Boesch

MEDINA, OH, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GBA Architectural Products + Services is proud to announce the successful completion of a groundbreaking multi-material glass installation at Jupiter Supper Club in Austin, Texas. The custom-engineered stairway and elevator enclosure features the first-ever combination of Circle Redmont's 81R CR Cast Iron and 82R Composite Cast Iron with Glass Bullet panels. This project showcases GBA’s engineering and installation capabilities to create a visually compelling architectural centerpiece for the restaurant's new second-floor dining area.

Working alongside general contractor Pravo Construction, this innovative project required GBA to overcome significant engineering challenges, including multiple stair direction changes, tight elevation tolerances, and integrated lighting requirements. By combining the unmatched strength and durability of cast iron stair treads with lighter composite panels for surrounding walls, GBA delivered a high-performance system that balances structural integrity with enhanced visual impact.

"This project exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible with architectural glass and metal systems," said Steve Boesch, Vice President of GBA Architectural Products + Services. "The seamless integration of cast iron strength with composite versatility created a solution that not only meets strict structural demands but also enhances the dining experience through dramatic lighting and texture."

The installation's complexity demanded pinpoint precision throughout the process. Working with just a single central stringer and navigating complex directional changes, GBA collaborated closely with Circle Redmont to develop a custom installation template. Each 200-pound cast iron tread was precisely anchored with custom-welded fins to ensure consistent rise and run measurements. Landing sections, weighing up to 1,000 pounds, were carefully installed around already completed ceilings and walls.

The elevator enclosure presented its own unique challenges, requiring detailed pre-planning to achieve clean joint lines, seamless corner transitions, and exact cutouts for operator components—all while accommodating integrated backlighting that brings the design to life with dramatic depth and visual interest.

Project Details:

General Contractor: Pravo Construction

Products: Circle Redmont 81R & 82R Cast Iron Panels

Key Features: Multi-directional stairway, integrated lighting, precision-engineered elevator enclosure

Innovation: First-time combination of cast iron and composite systems

The finished installation demonstrates GBA's expertise in solving complex architectural challenges through innovative engineering and meticulous craftsmanship. The dramatic interplay of light, texture, and precision detailing creates an unforgettable architectural experience that enhances the restaurant's sophisticated atmosphere.

"The Jupiter Supper Club project showcases how technical innovation can serve artistic vision," Boesch added. "This installation proves that with careful planning, expert execution, and collaboration with our partners, even the most challenging architectural concepts can become reality."

For more information about GBA's architectural glass and metal solutions, including structural glass flooring, cast iron systems, and custom installations, please visit www.gbaproducts.com or call (877) 280-7700.

Backgrounder

Since 1985, GBA Architectural Products + Services has been a leading provider of glass block and structural glass solutions, offering design, engineering, fabrication, and installation services for a variety of architectural applications. As part of Medina Glass Block, GBA continues to innovate in creating functional and aesthetically pleasing glass installations across North America. The company is recognized as the largest commercial installer of glass block in the country and maintains a national distribution network serving architects, engineers, designers, contractors, and builders on projects ranging from simple installations to complex landmark developments.

