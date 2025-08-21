Pawford Pet Launches Veterinarian-Approved Functional Chews to Support Dog Wellness

Dogs love Pawford’s functional chews, crafted to taste like treats while delivering allergy, joint, and calming support

A new line of natural dog supplements helps pets thrive with daily support for immune health, mobility, and relaxation.

At Pawford, we make trusted, natural soft chews that are safe, effective, and affordable helping dogs thrive and giving pet parents peace of mind.” — Co-Founders Archana Williams and Ryan Phillips

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pawford Pet, a premium pet wellness company, today announced the launch of its new line of veterinarian-approved functional chews designed to support immune health, mobility, and relaxation in dogs.As pet parents increasingly seek natural solutions to keep their dogs healthier for longer, Pawford Pet has introduced a daily line of targeted chews: Allergy & Immune Support, Hip & Joint Health, and Calming Chews . Each formula is crafted with natural, high-quality ingredients to help dogs thrive."At Pawford, our mission is to take the guesswork out of supplements for pet parents. We believe dogs deserve products that are safe, effective, and enjoyable and pet parents deserve the peace of mind that comes with veterinarian-approved solutions. That’s why we’ve created a natural brand dedicated to making trusted, high-quality soft chews more accessible, offering them at approachable price points without ever compromising on quality. With Pawford, we’re here to help dogs truly thrive,” said Co-Founders Archana Williams and Ryan PhillipsKey Features of Pawford Pet Functional Chews Allergy & Immune Support Chews : Help maintain a healthy immune response and reduce seasonal sensitivities. Hip & Joint Health Chews : Support mobility, flexibility, and long-term joint health with glucosamine and chondroitin.Calming Chews: Promote relaxation and help ease stress during travel, storms, or separation.Unlike generic treats, Pawford chews are purpose-driven, combining science-backed formulas with flavors dogs love. The company’s commitment to transparency and ingredient quality ensures that every chew supports canine wellness without unnecessary fillers or artificial additives.“We designed Pawford chews to fit into a dog’s daily routine, giving them proactive wellness support in a form they actually look forward to,” added Archana.Pawford Pet’s functional chews are available now at www.pawford.com , with nationwide shipping. The brand plans to expand its wellness product line throughout 2025.About Pawford PetPawford Pet is a U.S.-based pet wellness brand dedicated to creating natural, veterinarian-approved products that support happier, healthier pets. Backed by over 25 years of combined experience in the pet and wellness industry, the Pawford team brings deep expertise to formulating safe, effective solutions. From allergy and immune health to mobility and calming support, Pawford empowers pet parents to care for their four-legged family members with trusted products that never compromise on quality.

