Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi conducts oversight visit to New Brighton Magistrate’s Court and Engage Community, 21 Aug

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, will tomorrow, Thursday, 21 August 2025, at 08h30, conduct an oversight visit to the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape.

The visit forms part of the Minister’s ongoing programme of court oversight visits across the country, aimed at assessing operations, engaging stakeholders and ensuring that courts are adequately resourced to deliver quality justice services to the public.

Following the court visit, Minister Kubayi will proceed to her constituency office in Greenbushes, as allocated to her in her capacity as a Member of Parliament, where she will engage with members of the community on issues affecting them, especially on access to justice matters, and share updates on government programmes.

Media details of the visit:

Date: Thursday, 21 August 2025

Time: 08h30

Venue: New Brighton Magistrate’s Court, Gqeberha (followed by a visit to her constituency office in Greenbushes)

Media enquiries:

Terrence Manase, Spokesperson to the Minister

Cell: 082 338 6707

