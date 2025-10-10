Minister Buti Manamela briefs media on Fort Hare University and 2024/25 DHET Annual Report, 11 Oct

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, will on Saturday, 11 October 2025, brief the media on the situation at Fort Hare University, as well as on the 2024/25 Annual Report of the Department of Higher Education and Training.

In line with Parliamentary requirements, the department tabled its Annual Report to Parliament on 30 September 2025, to ensure accountability and transparency in the Post-School Education and Training system. The Minister will then outline key outcomes of the audit process and unpack the department’s action plan for the next reporting cycle.

During the briefing, the Minister will also address the situation at the University of Fort Hare and the ongoing implementation of stabilisation efforts. This includes addressing governance and security challenges that have affected the institution and efforts made towards restoring stability, strengthening management systems, and safeguarding the integrity of the university’s operations.

Details of the media briefing:

Date: Saturday, 11 October 2025

Time: 10h30

Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, 1035 Francis Baard Street, Hatfield, Pretoria

To confirm your attendance kindly WhatsApp Nonjabulo Zuma on 067 946 5651

Media enquiries:

Matshepo Seedat

Cell: 082 679 9473

