WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " User Provisioning Market Reach USD 15 Billion by 2031 Growing at 13.6% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global user provisioning market size was valued at $4.3 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $15 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 320 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A21100 Driving FactorsIncrease in the adoption of cloud-based software by various companies across the globe, surge in demand for improvement in workforce utilization, and rise in incidents of identity thefts are expected to drive the growth of the global user provisioning market. Shutdown in the production of various industries, reduction in workforce, and economic slowdown in various countries during the pandemic had a negative impact in the growth of the global market.Market SegmentationThe user provisioning market is segmented into component, application, deployment model, function, organization size and region. By component, it is bifurcated into solutions and services. By deployment mode, it is segregated into cloud and premises. By function is segregated into finance, HR, administration, IT, and marketing and sales. By application, it is segregated into IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, BFSI, energy and utilities, education, government and public sector, others (automotive, transportation, and logistic). By enterprise size it is categorized into small to medium enterprise and large-scale enterprise. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, And LAMEA.Key PlayersThe key players analyzed in the global user provisioning market report include ATOS, CA Technologies, Cyberark, Centrify Corporation, Dell Technologies, EmpowerID, Inc., Hitachi, Happiest Minds, IDMWORKS, Kinetix, OneLogin, Inc., IBM Corporation, JumpCloud, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, SolorWinds LLC.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/A21100 Based on region, the market across North America held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.Based on business function, the IT segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The marketing and sales segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period.Based on deployment model, the on premises segment held the dominating market share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period.Based on organization size, the large enterprises segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The SMEs segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than two-thirds of the global market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. The services segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 14.9% during the forecast period.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (320 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/user-provisioning-market/purchase-options COVID-19 Scenario● The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a negative impact on the growth of the global user provisioning market, owing to the occurrence of lockdowns in various countries across the globe.● Lockdowns resulted in the closure of manufacturing and production facilities of various industries and businesses, which adversely impacted the growth of the market.● In addition, the economic slowdown of various economies further aggravated the impact of the market.● These restrictions were imposed by the government to curb the spread of the virus during the pandemic. However, the incidents of identity theft were still on the rise. 