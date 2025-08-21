Nasal Corticosteroids Market to Grow at 8% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Nasal Corticosteroids Market Be By 2025?

The market for nasal corticosteroids has experienced a significant expansion in recent times. The size of the market is projected to increase from $6.19 billion in 2024 to $6.70 billion in 2025, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The historical growth can be credited to a heightened awareness of nasal corticosteroid therapy, a rising number of chronic sinusitis cases, a growing preference for over-the-counter nasal sprays, a heightened emphasis on outpatient care, and an increased accessibility to generic formulations.

The nasal corticosteroids market is predicted to witness robust expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $9.14 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 8.1%. This growth through the forecast period is largely attributed to the increased emphasis on non-invasive medication delivery, a surge in investment toward innovation in intranasal drugs, enhanced healthcare access in emerging regions, rising demand for combined nasal therapies, and growth in e-commerce channels for nasal drug distribution. Major trends expected during the forecast timeline include progression in intranasal delivery systems, improved formulation of combination therapies, the evolution of over-the-counter nasal corticosteroids, innovation in child-friendly nasal sprays, and the creation of preservative-free nasal spray solutions.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Nasal Corticosteroids Market?

The escalation of respiratory ailments is predicted to fuel the expansion of the nasal corticosteroids market size in the future. Respiratory disorders pertain to illnesses that compromise lung function and induce challenges in breathing, commonly leading to symptoms like coughing and breathlessness. The elevated frequency of these respiratory conditions is attributed to surging levels of air pollution and contemporary lifestyles marked by exposure to detrimental pollutants, smoking, and limited physical exercise, all of which adversely affect lung function and heighten the likelihood of breath-related issues. Nasal corticosteroids address these respiratory conditions by minimizing inflammation in the nasal pathways, facilitating easier breathing, easing symptoms such as congestion and sneezing, and enhancing overall air circulation for more comfortable respiration. For instance, the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a governmental department based in the UK, reported in June 2025 that the emergency admissions rate for respiratory conditions in England between the financial years 2023 and 2024 rose by 7%, including specific surges of 9% for COPD, 17% for adult asthma, and 16% for pneumonia. Therefore, the escalating frequency of respiratory disorders is sparking the growth of the nasal corticosteroids market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Nasal Corticosteroids Market?

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Nasal Corticosteroids Market?

Leading companies within the nasal corticosteroids market are centering their efforts on acquiring regulatory approval for innovative drugs such as exhalation delivery systems (EDS)-based nasal sprays. These are designed to improve the effectiveness of drug delivery, enhance treatment regimes, and promote better patient adherence. Exhalation delivery systems in the form of nasal sprays denote the conventional nasal sprays that use the individual’s exhaled breath to close the soft palate and dispense the medicinal product far and wide in the nasal passageways, boosting drug dispersion at inflamed locations. For example, in May 2024, Optinose, Inc., a pharmaceutical establishment based in the US, obtained FDA approval for XHANCE (fluticasone propionate) nasal spray. This represented the first and sole endorsed medication for adults suffering from chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps (CRSsNP). XHANCE leverages a one-of-a-kind exhalation delivery system (EDS) mechanism to diffuse corticosteroids profoundly into the nasal passages via a mild exhalation. This ensures targeted anti-inflammatory operations for chronic rhinosinusitis. The technology presents an alternative to conventional nasal sprays that frequently struggle to reach deeper sections of the nasal cavity, hence allowing the efficient delivery of medication to difficult-to-access inflamed zones. XHANCE provides relief from nasal blockages and facial pressure characterizing chronic rhinosinusitis without nasal polyps. It assists patients in need of enduring management of the ailment, excluding invasive methods or the usual side effects associated with orally administered corticosteroids.

How Is The Nasal Corticosteroids Market Segmented?

The nasal corticosteroids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Aqueous Nasal Sprays, Non-Aqueous Nasal Sprays

2) By Drug Type: Fluticasone Propionate, Budesonide, Beclomethasone Dipropionate, Mometasone Furoate, Triamcinolone Acetonide, Ciclesonide, Other Drug Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

4) By Application: Allergic Rhinitis, Nasal Polyps, Sinusitis, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Homecare Settings, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Aqueous Nasal Sprays: Metered-Dose Aqueous Nasal Sprays, Pump-Action Aqueous Nasal Sprays

2) By Non-Aqueous Nasal Sprays: Hydroalcoholic Nasal Sprays, Oil-Based Nasal Sprays

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Nasal Corticosteroids Market?

In the Nasal Corticosteroids Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the leading region in 2024. In the upcoming forecast period, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the most rapid growth. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

