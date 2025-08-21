Wilson Partners to Host 'Fit to Fund' Event, Empowering Cambridge Start-ups to Become Investor-Ready

Fit to Fund Event Header Fit to Fund Info

Wilson Partners, a leading accounting and business advisory firm, is set to host a Cambridge Tech Week event to help tech start-ups become investor-ready.

We want to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and confidence to build truly investable companies. Cambridge Tech Week is the perfect forum to reach the region’s innovators” — Bhavika Nesbitt

CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The event, titled “Fit to Fund – Building an Investable Business,” will take place on 16th September 2025 from 6:00–8:00pm at The Pitt Building in Cambridge. This free evening session will offer practical guidance for early-stage founders on how to build a business that can attract investment, with insights on strategy, growth and how to effectively leverage your IP.The event is designed to demystify the funding journey for start-ups. Attendees can expect expert talks and a panel discussion covering the essentials of investor readiness – from choosing the right legal structure for growth, to keeping financial records and forecasts in order, to understanding exactly what investors look for during due diligence.The event’s speaker lineup brings together experience from investment, finance, and law to help founders strengthen their funding story, and understand how to build solid foundations to scale with confidence.The event’s speaker lineup brings together experience from investment, finance, and law to help founders strengthen their funding story, and understand how to build solid foundations to scale with confidence.“We want to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge and confidence to build truly investable companies. Cambridge Tech Week is the perfect forum to reach the region’s innovators with this message – and our Fit to Fund event will provide clear, actionable advice that founders can apply immediately.”Bhavika Nesbitt advises Wilson Partners’ clients across financial reporting, corporation tax, R&D tax credits, investor tax reliefs and EMI option schemes. Bhavika also advises on restructuring and transactional matters, providing practical business support through Wilson Partners’ outsourced accounting services, including bookkeeping, payroll and company secretarial services.Fit to Fund – Building an Investable Business is part of Cambridge Tech Week 2025, a week-long festival celebrating innovation and technology in the Cambridge ecosystem. The event can accommodate up to 100 attendees (with ~20 seats reserved for start-ups showcased in Cambridge Tech Week’s “Innovation Alley”). Founders, start-up teams, and investors are all welcome. Registration is free via Eventbrite, but spots are limited and expected to fill quickly.Event Details:- Title: Fit to Fund – Building an Investable Business (Cambridge Tech Week Fringe Event)- Host: Wilson Partners- When: 16 September 2025, 6:00-8:00 PM, the panel talk will be followed by networking and drinks.- Where: The Pitt Building, Cambridge, UK- Registration: Free ( pre-registration required via Eventbrite ) – For Further information visit Cambridge Tech Week’s Website

