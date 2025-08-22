WBNTV Debuts 'Preparing for the Unexpected' Series with Resilience Expert Alex Fullick

Alex Fullick logo here at the World Broadcast Network studio Alex Fullick show banner. here at the World Broadcast Network studio Alex Fullick show picture. here at the World Broadcast Network studio

WBNTV debuts “Preparing for the Unexpected,” a weekly series on business continuity and resilience hosted by expert Alex Fullick.

“Bringing Alex’s expertise to TV empowers more leaders to build true resilience.” — Dee Daniels, Founder & CEO, WBNTV

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WBNTV Launches “Preparing for the Unexpected” – A New Business Continuity and Resilience Series Hosted by Industry Expert Alex Fullick

World Broadcast Network TV (WBNTV) announces the premiere of Preparing for the Unexpected; a weekly streaming series focused on Business Continuity, Disaster Recovery, and Organizational Resilience. Hosted by globally respected expert Alex Fullick, the series airs Thursdays at 10:00 AM PST and is available on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV through WBNTV’s global streaming platform.

With over 28 years of experience in Business Continuity Management (BCM), Fullick brings valuable insights into crisis preparedness, operational resilience, and risk leadership. As founder and managing director of Stoneroad, he has advised organizations around the world and presented at leading conferences in cities including Manila, Seoul, Bucharest, Brisbane, Toronto, and London.

The television series builds on Fullick’s highly successful podcast of the same name, which launched in 2017 and now spans over thirty seasons. This transition to television further expands his global reach and impact, bringing vital strategies to professionals and decision-makers across sectors.

“Alex was a pioneer in our industry, launching one of the first continuity-focused podcasts in 2017. I had the privilege of helping him bring that vision to life,” said Dee Daniels, founder and CEO of WBNTV. “When the opportunity came to launch WBNTV, Alex was one of the first to reach out, and it’s been an exciting collaboration to bring his expertise to a wider television audience.”

Each episode of Preparing for the Unexpected features in-depth conversations with international experts, case studies of real-world events, and actionable takeaways for executives, risk managers, and organizational leaders focused on strengthening their continuity and resilience efforts.

WBNTV is a streaming TV network featuring original shows by hosts across business, media, leadership, influencer, and lifestyle sectors.

About Alex Fullick

Originally from England and now based in both Canada and the U.S., Alex Fullick holds multiple industry certifications and has authored eight books on BCM and resilience, with a ninth in development. He has consulted with Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations on disaster preparedness, crisis response, and business continuity planning.

About World Broadcast Network TV (WBNTV)

Founded by journalist-turned-tech entrepreneur Dee Daniels, WBNTV provides a dynamic platform for business leaders, creators, and influencers to develop and distribute original content. Reaching over 500 million potential viewers, WBNTV delivers both live and on-demand programming across major platforms and partners with events to extend digital content reach.

Watch Now

Preparing for the Unexpected airs live every Thursday at 10:00 AM PST on Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV. link WebApp



For schedules, episode guides, and more, visit: www.worldbroadcastnetworktv.com

WhatsApp: 800-548-4165 | business@worldbroadcastnetworktv.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.