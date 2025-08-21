Low Vision Electronic Visual Aids Market Projected to Reach $1.69 Billion with 7.8% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Low Vision Electronic Visual Aids Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Expected Cagr For The Low Vision Electronic Visual Aids Market Through 2025?

Strong growth has been recorded in recent years in the market size of low vision electronic visual aids. The market value is expected to boost from $1.15 billion in 2024 to $1.25 billion in 2025, showcasing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.2%. Factors such as increased knowledge about vision impairment, the expansion of the elderly population, rising instances of persistent eye disorders, better access to eye care facilities in urban locations, increased usage of electronic magnifiers, and superior funding for low vision research, all have contributed to this significant growth in the historical period.

The market for low vision electronic visual aids is projected to experience significant growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $1.69 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This surge in the forecast period can be due to an increase in the application of smart technology in assistive devices, an expanding demand for wearable vision enhancement gadgets, an uptick in diabetes and hypertension cases, a growing inclination towards home-based healthcare, and a rise in internet sales of assistive devices. Key trends within this forecast period include the development of tailor-made user interfaces, the integration of smart device environments, augmented reality application innovations, multi-sensory feedback advancements, and personalized training algorithm progress.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Low Vision Electronic Visual Aids Market?

The increase in visually impaired individuals is projected to spur the expansion of the low vision electronic visual aids market. Visual impairments encompass a range of vision loss situations that standard glasses, contact lenses, medication or surgeries fail to fully rectify, impacting one's clear sight capability. The surge in such instances is primarily contributed by the growing elderly populace, seeing as eye conditions such as macular degeneration, cataracts, and glaucoma become frequent with advancing age. These electronic aids for low-vision are instrumental in empowering these individuals by amplifying their residuary vision through magnification, contrast adjustment, and electronic image processing, facilitating enhanced autonomy in daily tasks. For instance, it was reported in August 2023 by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based agency of the United Nations, that globally a minimum of 2.2 billion individuals suffer from a near or distance visual defect. Nevertheless, it has been inferred that only 36% of those plagued by distance vision impairment due to refractive errors and a mere 17% suffering from cataracts-induced visual impairment have received apt treatment. Hence, the rising cases of visual impairments are steering the growth of the low vision electronic visual aids market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Low Vision Electronic Visual Aids Market?

Major players in the Low Vision Electronic Visual Aids Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Rehan Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Eschenbach Optik GmbH

• Vispero

• HumanWare Group

• Freedom Scientific Inc.

• IrisVision Global Inc.

• VisionAid International Ltd.

• Zoomax Technology Co. Ltd.

• HIMS Inc.

• LS And S Products Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Low Vision Electronic Visual Aids Market In The Future?

Leading organizations functioning in the low vision electronic visual aids sector are channeling their efforts towards creating innovative solutions like artificial intelligence (AI) empowered smart glasses that enrich real-time visual translation and user autonomy. These types of smart glasses are advanced visual aids that use AI-guided picture processing, object recognition, and voice output for assisting individuals with low vision to perceive their surroundings more efficiently. For example, in August 2024, Eyedaptic Inc., an American medical tech firm, introduced EYE6 with Ivy, a newly developed wearable visual assistant designed for individuals suffering from age-related macular degeneration and other related retinal problems. These lightweight glasses incorporate superior vision enhancement capabilities with an AI-assisted feature named Ivy that's capable of reading text, identifying objects, describing environments, and assisting users in 99 languages to foster increased independence. High-definition 1080p displays, hands-free voice control, and remote upgrade capabilities are part of the EYE6 experience, creating a seamless, personalized usage experience for individuals with low vision.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Low Vision Electronic Visual Aids Market

The low vision electronic visual aids market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Portable Electronic Magnifiers, Closed Circuit Television, Voice Readers, Other Types

2) By Technology: Optical Devices, Electronic Magnifiers, Text-to-Speech Devices, Speech Recognition Systems

3) By Application: Reading Assistance, Navigation Assistance, Social Interaction And Communication, Entertainment

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Optical Stores, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-User: Individuals, Hospitals And Clinics, Rehabilitation Centers, Educational Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Portable Electronic Magnifiers: Handheld Magnifiers, Stand Magnifiers, Wearable Magnifiers, Digital Magnifier Tablets

2) By Closed Circuit Television: Desktop Closed Circuit Television Systems, Transportable Closed Circuit Television Systems, Wearable Closed Circuit Television Devices, Closed Circuit Television With Text-To-Speech Integration

3) By Voice Readers: Screen Readers, Book Readers, Optical Character Recognition-Based Readers, Smart Audio Assistants For Reading

4) By Other Types: Braille Notetakers, Smart Glasses, Screen Magnification Software, Navigation Aids

Global Low Vision Electronic Visual Aids Market - Regional Insights

In the Low Vision Electronic Visual Aids Global Market Report 2025, North America was the leading region for the year 2024. Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The regions analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

