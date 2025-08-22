Tigers & Dragons Unveils the Masters Collection: Temple-Blessed Thai Amulet Jewelry for the modern traveler

Male Model wearing a Tigers and Dragons Thai amulet bracelet

Tigers & Dragons launches the Masters Collection: temple-blessed Thai amulet bracelets blending cultural authenticity with modern design.

BANGKOK, KHLONG TOEI, THAILAND, August 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --Tigers & Dragons, the Bangkok-based jewelry brand, introduces the Masters Collection , a limited line of bracelets that bring together centuries old Thai spiritual tradition with contemporary design. Each piece features an authentic amulet, blessed by Buddhist monks or ajarns in temple ceremonies, making every bracelet a wearable symbol of cultural heritage.Rather than pursuing mass production, Tigers & Dragons has chosen a path of authenticity and reverence. “We chose the hard road deliberately,” says founder Henry Cumberlege. “Our customers value authenticity and provenance over speed.”What sets the Masters Collection apart is the way it combines spiritual integrity with modern style. Every bracelet undergoes traditional temple blessing, a process that limits scale but ensures that cultural significance remains intact. The result is jewelry that looks striking while carrying a story far deeper than fashion trends.“Each bracelet is a conversation piece,” Cumberlege explains. “It carries the story of its temple, its blessing, and its symbolism, allowing the wearer to express not only personal style but also a meaningful connection to Thai culture.”The collection has been designed with global citizens in mind, digital nomads, travelers, and style-conscious professionals who seek pieces that are versatile, durable, and deeply rooted in cultural storytelling.Priced between $197 and $497, the Masters Collection sits at the intersection of luxury jewelry and spiritual heritage. It is aimed at customers who want more than an accessory, they want a piece that embodies authenticity, history, and intention.For more than a thousand years, Thai amulets believed to offer protection, guidance, and good fortune have been consecrated in temple rituals . By incorporating these sacred artifacts into wearable fashion, Tigers & Dragons presents one of the world’s most enduring spiritual traditions in a form that speaks to today’s international audience.About Tigers & DragonsFounded in 2011 by Henry Cumberlege, Tigers & Dragons (tigersanddragons.com) creates jewelry that blends ancient wisdom with modern lifestyle. Known for its authentic Thai sacred collections and minimalist silver designs, the brand has built a global following among travelers, expats, and conscious consumers seeking meaningful accessories with cultural depth.

