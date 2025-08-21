The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Projected to Reach $2.5 Billion with 10.7% CAGR by 2029

It will grow to $2.50 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%.” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market Through 2025?

In recent years, the market size of high-intensity focused ultrasound has seen a swift expansion. It's projected to rise from $1.49 billion in 2024 to $1.66 billion in 2025, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. This historic growth can be linked to factors such as a boost in healthcare spending, heightened demand for outpatient procedures, an uptick in clinical research and trials, an increasing number of chronic liver diseases and cases of pancreatic cancer, along with growing investments made by manufacturers of medical devices.

Rapid expansion is predicted for the high-intensity focused ultrasound market over the next several years, expected to soar to $2.50 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8%. This predicted growth within the forecast period can be credited to a rising cancer incidence, an increased preference for minimally invasive medical procedures, enhanced awareness about non-invasive treatment options, a surge in uterine fibroids and adenomyosis cases, and a growing aging population. The forecast period will also see significant trends such as developments in real-time imaging guidance technology, improvements in transducer technology, advancements in thermal monitoring systems, improvements in user interfaces and software platforms driven by technology, along with the progression in high-power and multi-frequency ultrasound transducers.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Global Market Growth?

The growing incidence of prostate cancer is anticipated to drive the expansion of the high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) market in the future. Prostate cancer, a malignant tumor that arises within the prostate gland of men, generally grows at a slow pace, but it has the potential to turn aggressive and metastasize if left untreated. The surge in prostate cancer incidences is primarily due to an aging population, as the odds of acquiring the disease significantly rise with age. High intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) acts to combat prostate cancer by utilizing concentrated ultrasound waves to produce intense heat that accurately targets and eliminates cancerous tissue in the prostate, leaving the surrounding healthy tissue unscathed. For example, in October 2024, the National Health Service, a UK-based government agency, reported that prostate cancer was the most frequently diagnosed cancer in 2022, registering 54,732 fresh cases, marking an increase of 11,354 compared to 2021. As a result, the escalating incidence of prostate cancer is fueling the advancement of the high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market?

Major players in the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens Healthineers AG.

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

• Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA

• Insightec Ltd.

• EDAP TMS S.A.

• Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

• SuperSonic Imagine S.A.

• Blatek Industries Incorporated

• Alpinion Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market In The Future?

Key players in the high-intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) market are emphasizing the creation of inventive solutions such as non-invasive surgical equipment. This move aims to enhance the accuracy of treatments, decrease the recovery period for patients, and minimize the risks associated with traditional surgical procedures. Non-invasive surgical equipment involves medical technologies that manage internal health issues without requiring incisions, utilizing methods like focused ultrasound or lasers for precise targeting of tissues. For example, EDAP TMS S.A., a company based in France with expertise in minimally invasive medical devices, in April 2025, launched the advanced focal one i system. This system was implemented to improve the accuracy and efficiency of non-invasive treatment of prostate cancer. It integrates advanced imaging technologies (PSMA PET, micro-ultrasound) and AI-powered algorithms to provide precise, personalized robotic high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy for prostate cancer. This includes enhanced workflow integration and features for remote collaboration. Ultimately, the system aims to heighten treatment precision, reduce the likelihood of adverse effects, and broaden the availability of specialist care through remote proctoring and real-time streaming.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market

The high intensity focused ultrasound (hifu) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Standalone High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Devices, Portable High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Devices, Combination High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Devices, Robotic High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Systems, Ultrasound-Guided High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Devices

2) By Method: Non-Invasive, Minimal-Invasive Method

3) By Application: Uterine Fibroids, Prostate Cancer, Essential Tremor, Dermatology, Breast Cancer, Glaucoma, Backpain, Facetogenic, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, Research Institutions, Home Care Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Standalone High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Devices: Fixed-Site Systems, Hospital-Based Systems

2) By Portable High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Devices: Handheld Units, Mobile Cart-Based Systems

3) By Combination High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Devices: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound + Magnetic Resonance Imaging Systems, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound + Ultrasound Imaging Systems

4) By Robotic High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Systems: Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic High Intensity Focused Ultrasound, Robotic Arm-Integrated High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Platforms

5) By Ultrasound-Guided High Intensity Focused Ultrasound Devices: Real-Time Ultrasound Navigation Systems, Doppler-Based Targeting Systems

Global High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Market - Regional Insights

In the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Global Market Report 2025, North America stood as the leading region in 2024. Predictions show Asia-Pacific as the region with the fastest projected growth rate. The report provides coverage for diverse regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

