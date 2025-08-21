Comprehensive Report on the Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market: Opportunities and Challenges

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Through 2025?

The market size for contract manufacturing of generic pharmaceuticals has seen robust growth in the recent past. It is projected to increase from $62.30 billion in 2024 and reach $66.82 billion in 2025, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. This growth during the historic period is due to various factors such as a growing need for affordable medicine, a surge in healthcare spending in developing nations, an increase in the expiry of patents for branded drugs, an escalation in outsourcing among pharmaceutical companies, and a heightened prevalence of chronic diseases.

In the coming years, the market for generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing is anticipated to witness robust expansion. The market size is projected to reach $87.59 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The spurt in growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to multiple factors such as increased emphasis on specialty generics, augmented governmental backing for the usage of generic drugs, broader healthcare availability in up-and-coming markets, escalating investments in contract manufacturing facilities, and a rising demand for scalable and adaptable production solutions. Noteworthy trends for the forecast period encompass progress in manufacturing automation, enhanced quality control technologies, evolution of intricate generic formulations, innovations in drug delivery systems, and advancements in uninterrupted manufacturing processes.

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market?

The surge in biosimilars' demand is projected to fuel the development of the generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market. Biosimilars, identical to already approved reference biologics, have no significant differences in safety, purity, or potency. Their growing popularity stems from their potential to offer less costly alternatives to high-priced biological drugs, making innovative treatments more affordable for patients and healthcare systems. Generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing aids biosimilars by supplying cost-effective, large-scale production capabilities and the required regulatory proficiency to fast-track market access and guarantee uniform quality. For instance, Cardinal Health Inc., a healthcare company based in the US, reported that as of January 2022, the US had 33 FDA-approved biosimilar products, of which 21 were marketable. Subsequently, in January 2023, the number of FDA-approved biosimilars climbed to 40, with 25 ready for sale by 2023. As such, the escalating demand for biosimilars is propelling the growth of the generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market.

Which Players Dominate The Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Sandoz International GmbH

• Fresenius Kabi AG

• WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd.

• Aurobindo Pharma

• Cipla Limited

• Recipharm AB

• Siegfried Holding AG

• Curia Global Inc.

• Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market?

Leading corporations in the generic pharmaceutical contract manufacturing sector are broadening their service offerings by creating specialized subsidiaries in an effort to meet the increased demand for outsourced development and manufacturing. Setting up dedicated subsidiaries allows these companies to optimize the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), guarantee compliance, scalability, and operational efficiency throughout the drug development process. For example, Lupin, a generic pharmaceutical firm based in India, launched a new subsidiary, Lupin Manufacturing Solutions (LMS), in July 2025 to step into the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) market. The new division is designed to aid in the development, production, and marketing of APIs for international pharmaceutical partners. With its specialist leadership team hailing from the biotech and pharma industries, the subsidiary has positioned itself to provide top-notch contract services, assisting pharma companies to expedite their time-to-market while adhering to regulatory standards and maintaining cost-effectiveness.

Global Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The generic pharmaceuticals contract manufacturing market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Type: Branded Generics, Unbranded Generics

2) By Product Type: Pharmaceutical Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Formulations, Capsules, Tablets, Injectables

3) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Topical, Other Routes Of Administration

4) By Application: Oncology, Immunology, Antidiabetic, Neurology, Anticoagulants, Cardiovascular, Respiratory, Pain, Human Immunodeficiency Virus Antivirals

5) By End-User Industry: Pharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Biotechnology Companies, Generic Drug Manufacturers

Subsegments:

1) Branded Generics: Contract Development of Branded Formulations, Branded Generic Tablet Manufacturing, Branded Injectable Manufacturing, Packaging and Labeling for Branded Generics, Regulatory Support For Branded Generics

2) By Unbranded Generics: Bulk Manufacturing of Off-Patent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients, Generic Tablet Or Capsule Production, Parenteral Or Injectable Generic Manufacturing, Cost-Efficient Packaging for Unbranded Products, Licensing And Tech Transfer for Generic Products

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Market?

In the Generic Pharmaceuticals Contract Manufacturing Global Market Report 2025, North America is noted as the leading region for the year 2024. It's also forecasted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth within the forecast timeframe. The report covers an array of regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

