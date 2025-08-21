Low Endotoxin Gelatin Market to Reach US $2.38 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Low Endotoxin Gelatin Market?

In the past few years, the low endotoxin gelatin market size has been on a robust growth trajectory. It's projected to rise from $1.72 billion in 2024 to $1.84 billion in 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. Factors that have contributed to this growth in the historic period include the escalating demand for biocompatible materials in the pharmaceutical sector, an uptick in usage for vaccine and biologics production, burgeoning apprehensions regarding endotoxin contamination, the enlargement of gelatin purification processes, as well as increased regulatory focus on injectable-grade excipients.

Strong expansion is forecasted in the low endotoxin gelatin market, which is anticipated to reach a value of $2.38 billion in 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. This expected surge during the forecast period can be ascribed to factors such as increased investment in biopharmaceutical research and development, an upsurge in the use of regenerative medicine and tissue engineering, a higher demand for cell culture and 3D bioprinting applications, tougher quality controls for parenteral products, and a growing preference for gelatin sourced from non-animal origins. The future trends shaping the forecast period encompass the creation of recombinant and plant-based low-endotoxin gelatin, its integration into sophisticated drug delivery systems, the embracement of personalized medicine recipes, an increase in research and development initiatives, and the automation of endotoxin testing and quality assurance.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Low Endotoxin Gelatin Global Market Growth?

The escalating requirement for regenerative medicine is predicted to push the low endotoxin gelatin market's expansion forward. Therapies that mend, supplant, or regenerate human cells, tissues, or organs to reinstate typical functioning are termed regenerative medicine. This type of medicine is growing in demand due to increased chronic illnesses, leading to a higher need for progressive therapies capable of regenerating impaired tissues and improving long-term results. Low endotoxin gelatin assists in regenerative medicine by providing a secure, biocompatible scaffold that encourages cell proliferation and tissue renewal while causing negligible immune response. Its exceptional purity makes it perfect for delicate cell therapies and tissue engineering. For example, according to the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT), a professional membership organization based in the US, and Citeline, a US-based supplier of drugs and devices, the number of gene therapies in Phase II was 247 at the end of Q1 2023. This number rose by 5%, totaling 260 by the end of Q2. Hence, the increasing requirement for regenerative medicine is promoting the growth of the low endotoxin gelatin market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Low Endotoxin Gelatin Market?

Major players in the Low Endotoxin Gelatin Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Nagase & Co. Ltd.

• Darling Ingredients

• GELITA AG

• PB Leiner

• Nippi Inc.

• Nitta Gelatin Inc.

• Weishardt Group

• Sterling Biotech Limited

• Narmada Gelatines Ltd.

• Great Lakes Gelatin Company

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Low Endotoxin Gelatin Market?

Key players in the low endotoxin gelatin market are prioritizing the creation of innovative products such as endotoxin-controlled excipients to improve the safety and effectiveness of pharmaceutical compounds. These endotoxin-controlled excipients are sophisticated components designed to minimize the level of endotoxins in drug formulations. They are instrumental in ensuring the safety and dependability of sensitive items such as injections, biologics, and cell-based treatments. For instance, in January 2025, GELITA, a leading manufacturer of gelatin and collagen peptides in Germany, introduced VACCIPRO and MEDELLAPRO. These excipients, made up of highly purified, medical-grade gelatins and collagen peptides, are perfectly suited for sophisticated bioscience uses such as vaccine stabilization, medical devices, and 3D bioprinting. They meet tight endotoxin control standards, guaranteeing product safety and patient health in pharmaceutical and healthcare environments.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Low Endotoxin Gelatin Market Report?

The low endotoxin gelatin market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Type A (Acid Process Gelatin), Type B (Alkaline Process Gelatin)

2) By Product Type: Porcine Gelatin, Bovine Gelatin, Fish Gelatin, Other Product Types

3) By Formulation: Powder, Granules, Liquid, Sheet, Other Formulations

4) By Application: Drug Delivery Systems, Tissue Engineering, Cell Culture, Stabilizing Agents, Thickening Agents

5) By End-User: Pharmaceuticals, Biotechnology, Food And Beverage, Cosmetics, Research Laboratories

Subsegments:

1) By Type A (Acid Process Gelatin): Porcine Skin Gelatin, Fast Setting Gelatin, Low Bloom Gelatin, Pharmaceutical Grade Type A, Biotech Application Grade

2) By Type B (Alkaline Process Gelatin): Bovine Hide Gelatin, High Bloom Gelatin, Slow Dissolving Gelatin, Injectable Grade Type B, Regenerative Medicine Grade

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Low Endotoxin Gelatin Industry?

In the Low Endotoxin Gelatin Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region in 2024. It is anticipated that the fastest-growing region will be Asia-Pacific in the forecast period. The report includes a detailed study of various regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

