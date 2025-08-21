Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants Market Anticipated to Grow at 6.6% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants Global Market Report 2025

Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants Global Market Report 2025

How Big Is The Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been a vigorous growth in the market size of intraocular lens (IOL) implants. The market, which was valued at $4.71 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $5.03 billion in 2025, manifesting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. Factors such as an older population, increased instances of cataract diagnosis, heightened consciousness regarding eye care, rising use of monofocal lenses and an elevation in the uptake of minimally invasive surgeries have contributed to the growth seen in the historic period.

Over the next few years, substantial growth is anticipated in the market size of intraocular lens (IOL) implants. By 2029, it's predicted that this market will flourish to $6.51 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This upcoming growth can be credited to several factors such as rising demand for premium IOLs, a surge in outpatient cataract procedures, a growing acceptance of femtosecond laser-assisted surgery, governmental vision care initiatives, and broader access in developing markets. Upcoming trends during this forecast period include a transition towards toric and multifocal IOLs, innovative surgical techniques, implementation of AI in the field of ophthalmology, the invention of light-adjustable lenses, and a growing demand for personalized vision correction.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants Market?

The escalating count of cataract surgeries is anticipated to fuel the progress of the intraocular lens (IOL) implants market in the near future. Cataract surgery, a medical procedure that substitutes the eye’s misty lens with a synthetic intraocular lens to retrieve lost clear vision. The surge in cataract surgeries is primarily attributed to the boosting aged population since cataracts happen mostly with age, making older people more prone to eye issues needing surgery. The intraocular lens (IOL) implants better the success of cataract surgeries by replacing the foggy natural lens of the eye with a transparent artificial lens, reinstating acute vision and enhancing overall visual results. This also leads to less reliance on corrective glasses and allows a faster recovery with sustained vision stability. For example, as per the April 2022 report by EyeWorld Magazine, a USA-based ophthalmology publication, approximately 9,750 cataract surgeons performed around 4.6 million procedures in 2022, with an average of 472 surgeries per surgeon. By 2030, around 10,000 surgeons are projected to carry out nearly 600 surgeries annually. Hence, the escalating count of cataract surgeries is triggering the progress of the intraocular lens (IOL) implants market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants Industry?

Major players in the Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

• Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

• Appasamy Associates Private Limited

• STAAR Surgical Company

• Aurolab

• Lenstec Inc.

• Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited

• Omni Lens Private Limited

• Ophtec B.V.

• Hanita Lenses R.C.A Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants Market In The Globe?

Leading companies in the intraocular lens (IOL) implants industry are prioritizing the development of innovative products such as advanced presbyopia-correcting lenses. These cutting-edge lenses are designed to improve vision and decrease the reliance on glasses for patients. They represent a leap in intraocular lens technology by restoring clarity at various distances – near, intermediate, and far, for those suffering from presbyopia. Their potential to reduce or eliminate the need for reading glasses or bifocals post cataracts surgery offers unprecedented visual freedom and a life of improved quality to patients. For example, in June 2025, Johnson & Johnson, a renowned pharmaceutical company from the US, introduced the Tecnis Odyssey, a next-generation intraocular lens. This presbyopia-correcting lens provides unambiguous vision across all distances and under diverse lighting conditions and is intended to enhance visual outcomes while reducing dependence on glasses for patients. This novel product features advanced optics merged with a unique diffractive surface for even, high-contrast vision, and has been designed to reduce night-time visual disruptions such as halos and glare, thereby enhancing visual independence and improving the lifestyle of cataract patients.

What Segments Are Covered In The Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants Market Report?

The intraocular lens (iol) implants market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Types: Non-Foldable Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants, Foldable Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants

2) By Material Of Intraocular Lens (IOL): Silicone Intraocular Lens, Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Intraocular Lens, Hydrophilic Acrylic Intraocular Lens, Hydrophobic Acrylic Intraocular Lens, Combination Materials Intraocular Lens

3) By Surgical Technique: Phacoemulsification, Extracapsular Cataract Extraction (ECCE), Small Incision Cataract Surgery (SICS), Femtosecond Laser-Assisted Surgery

4) By Application: Cataract Surgery, Refractive Surgery, Presbyopia Correction, Secondary Intraocular Lens Implantation

5) By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Ophthalmology Clinics, Eye Research Institutes, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Non-Foldable Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants: Rigid Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA) Intraocular Lenses, Anterior Chamber Intraocular Lenses, Posterior Chamber Intraocular Lenses

2) By Foldable Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants: Hydrophilic Acrylic Intraocular Lenses, Hydrophobic Acrylic Intraocular Lenses, Silicone Intraocular Lenses, Collamer Intraocular Lenses

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Intraocular Lens (IOL) Implants Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global intraocular lens (IOL) implants market. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will emerge as the most rapidly growing region during the prediction period. The areas analyzed in the IOL implants market report include North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

