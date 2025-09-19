Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, there has been a noticeable expansion in the market size of veterinary point of care diagnostics. The market, from being valued at $1.78 billion in 2024 will witness an increase to $2.01 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The considerable growth during the historical period is the result of factors like insightful educational programs, incorporation of telemedicine, emphasis on infectious disease management, regulatory assistance and approvals, and effective management of livestock and production animals.

In the coming years, the market size for veterinary point of care diagnostics is anticipated to experience swift expansion. The market projections suggest a rise to $3.31 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4%. Factors contributing to this predicted growth during the forecast period include a rise in the pet population, an emphasis on preventive healthcare, necessities in remote and rural areas, tailored veterinary medicine, and global health readiness. The period is also expected to see major trends such as technological developments, product innovations, and a growing consumer inclination towards at-home testing.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Landscape?

The growth of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market can be attributed to the rising population of companion animals. Companion animals, or pets, are those that reside in the same living space as humans. Their growing numbers are spurring the demand for veterinary diagnostics that can provide quick clinical evaluations, which assist in diagnostics, choosing treatments and monitoring, anticipating outcomes, and making necessary operational decisions and utilizing resources. For instance, the American Pet Products Association's 2021-2022 National Pet Owners Survey points out that 70% of all US households now own a companion animal. Thus, the increase in the companion animal population essentially fuels the growth of the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market?

Major players in the Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics include:

• Zoetis Inc.

• IDEXX Laboratories Inc.

• Heska Corporation

• Virbac Animal Health India Pvt Ltd

• Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH

• Randox Laboratories Ltd

• Anipoc Ltd

• Neogen Corporation

• Abaxis Inc.

• Alvedia

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market In The Globe?

To maintain their dominance in the veterinary point-of-care diagnostics sector, top businesses are introducing new veterinary analyzers. Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd., a medical equipment manufacturer from China, is one such example. In August 2023, they unveiled four advanced veterinary analyzers specifically crafted for pet clinics, underlining the importance of onsite diagnostic tools. These groundbreaking devices, including the VG2 Vet Blood Gas Electrolyte Immunoassay Analyzer, VG1 Veterinary Blood Gas & Electrolyte Analyzer, Vi1 Veterinary Fluorescence Immunoassay Analyzer, and VBC30/VBC50 Hematology Analyzers, deliver quick and accurate diagnoses for illnesses, evaluations of immunity, and inflammation tracking in dogs and cats. The user-friendly interfaces and compact structures of these analyzers streamline their incorporation into veterinary procedures, improving productivity and enabling immediate determinations for the best patient care.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market

The veterinary point of care diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Consumables, Reagents And Kits, Instruments And Devices

2) By Animal Type: Companion Animals, Livestock Animals

3) By Disease: Infectious Diseases, Metabolic Diseases, Other Diseases

4) By Technology: Immunodiagnostics, Clinical Biochemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Urinalysis, Other Technologies

5) By End User: Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Hospitals And Academic Institutes, Home Care Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Consumables: Test Strips, Blood Collection Tubes, Urine Test Strips, Microbial Culture Media

2) By Reagents And Kits: Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) Kits, PCR Reagents, Rapid Test Kits, Diagnostic Assay Kits

3) By Instruments And Devices: Portable Analyzers, Diagnostic Imaging Devices, Hematology Analyzers, Biochemical Analyzers

Veterinary Point Of Care Diagnostics Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America held the leading position in the Veterinary Point of Care Diagnostics market. In the upcoming period, the region predicted to exhibit the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. A comprehensive report on this market incorporated several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

