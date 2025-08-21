VSP Press Release / Berlin Barracks / DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3005862

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Kevin Charney

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 08/20/2025 @ 2037 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 2520 Hebert Rd. in the Town of Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI #1

ACCUSED: Eric Washburn

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/20/2025 at approximately 2037 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hebert Rd. in the Town of Williamstown. Troopers identified the operator as Eric Washburn (24) of Braintree, VT as one of the operators and observed signs of impairment. Washburn was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Washburn was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 @ 0830 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.