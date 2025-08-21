VSP Press Release / Berlin Barracks / DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3005862
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Kevin Charney
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 08/20/2025 @ 2037 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 2520 Hebert Rd. in the Town of Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI #1
ACCUSED: Eric Washburn
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Braintree, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/20/2025 at approximately 2037 hours, Trooper’s from the Berlin Barracks responded to a motor vehicle crash on Hebert Rd. in the Town of Williamstown. Troopers identified the operator as Eric Washburn (24) of Braintree, VT as one of the operators and observed signs of impairment. Washburn was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI and was brought to the Berlin Barracks for processing. Washburn was released with a citation to appear in court at a later date and time.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/04/2025 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.