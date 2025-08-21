Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Anticipated to Grow at 5.5% CAGR Through 2029: Industry Report

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Big Is The Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market In 2025?

In recent times, there has been robust growth in the market size of gastrointestinal therapeutics. The market, which currently stands at $39.99 billion in 2024, is projected to increase to $42.30 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. The expansion in the historical period can be linked to increased government spending on healthcare, higher incidences of early diagnosis, enhanced awareness campaigns focusing on gut health, a surge in digestive disorders related to lifestyle, and the adoption of multi-disciplinary treatment strategies.

In the coming years, the gastrointestinal therapeutics market is predicted to experience solid growth. It is anticipated to reach a value of $52.41 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The expansion in the forecast period could be as a result of the escalating requirement for biologic and targeted treatments, an increase in the embracement of individualized medicine, advancing patient selection for combination therapies, a growing emphasis on microbiome-targeted therapy, and the rise in gastrointestinal complications linked to antibiotics. Influential trends for the predicted timespan encompass the incorporation of technology in endoscopic devices, development of microbiome-centered treatments, blending digital health and distant monitoring, the use of multi-omics data in the evolution of therapy, and innovation in acid-suppression therapies.

Download a free sample of the gastrointestinal therapeutics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25768&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market?

The upsurge in inflammatory bowel diseases is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the gastrointestinal therapeutics market in the future. A persistent condition that results in inflammation of the digestive tract, primarily including Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is on the rise due to genetic susceptibility, leading to an irregular immune response to gut microbes. Gastrointestinal therapeutics play a pivotal role in managing and treating bowel diseases as they focus on treating the root cause of inflammation, controlling digestive functions, and easing related symptoms to enhance the patient's health results. For example, the IBD Registry, a non-profit organization based in the UK, reported that over 5,300 individuals had registered inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) in December 2023, showing a significant increase of more than 3,000 members since 2022. Consequently, the surge in inflammatory bowel diseases is pushing the growth of the gastrointestinal therapeutics market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Industry?

Major players in the Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Abbott Laboratories

• Novartis AG

• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

• Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.

• Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

• Bausch Health Companies Inc

• Olympus Corporation

• UCB S.A.

• Eisai Co. Ltd.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market In The Globe?

Leading players in the gastrointestinal therapeutics market are prioritizing the development of advanced therapies such as sustained-release (SR) fixed-dose combination capsules in order to increase patient compliance and bolster treatment efficacy. SR fixed-dose combination capsules are orally administered drugs that sequentially release multiple active compounds, maintaining a stable drug level in the body and minimizing the need for frequent dosing. In a recent example, Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals Limited, a pharmaceutical manufacturing firm based in India, in June 2024, introduced rabeprazole + levosulpiride SR capsules for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in India. The novel preparation blends rabeprazole, a proton pump inhibitor that reduces stomach acid, and levosulpiride, a prokinetic substance that aids gut movement. This duo significantly eases symptoms such as heartburn, acid reflux, bloating, and indigestion and is commonly prescribed for managing gastroesophageal reflux disease, peptic ulcers, and other associated gastrointestinal (GI) disorders.

What Segments Are Covered In The Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market Report?

The gastrointestinal therapeutics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Over-The-Counter Gastrointestinal Therapeutics, Prescription-Based Gastrointestinal Therapeutics

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Other Routes Of Administration

3) By Application: Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease, Peptic Ulcer Disease, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Laboratories, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Over-The-Counter Gastrointestinal Therapeutics: Antacids, Laxatives, Anti-Diarrheal Agents, Digestive Enzymes, Probiotics, H2-Receptor Antagonists, Simethicone Products

2) By Prescription-Based Gastrointestinal Therapeutics: Proton Pump Inhibitors, Antibiotics For H. pylori, Aminosalicylates, Biologics, Corticosteroids, Immunosuppressants, Antiemetics

View the full gastrointestinal therapeutics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-therapeutics-global-market-report

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the gastrointestinal therapeutics market. It is projected that the Asia-Pacific region will experience the most rapid growth in the future. The gastrointestinal therapeutics market report encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Gastrointestinal Therapeutics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-drugs-global-market

Digestive And Intestinal Remedies Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/digestive-and-intestinal-remedies-global-market-report

Gastric Cancer Drugs Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastric-cancer-drugs-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.