Gastric Cancer Therapy Market Size Worth $6.39 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Gastric Cancer Therapy Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

How Much Is The Gastric Cancer Therapy Market Worth?

There has been significant growth in the gastric cancer therapy market in recent years. From 2024 to 2025, the market size is expected to expand from $4.12 billion to $4.50 billion, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth witnessed in the past can be traced back to an escalating presence of h. pylori infection, increasing use of tobacco and alcohol, a rise in the aging population, a lack of advanced diagnostic techniques, and a broad acceptance of chemotherapy.

In the upcoming years, the market size for gastric cancer therapy is predicted to experience significant growth. By 2029, the market is set to expand to $6.39 billion, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.1%. This growth in the projected period is due to various factors such as an increase in biomarker-based therapies, increased interest in combined treatment approaches, more funding towards oncology research and development, improvements to healthcare infrastructures in developing economies, and more utilization of liquid biopsies for monitoring. Featuring prominently in future trends are the development of individualized medicine, emphasis on targeted drug delivery systems, increase in clinical trials for novel antibodies, the integration of artificial intelligence into diagnostic imaging, and the emergence of combined therapies.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Gastric Cancer Therapy Global Market Growth?

The escalating incidence of helicobacter pylori infection is predicted to spur the advancement of the gastric cancer therapy market. Helicobacter pylori infection, primarily damaging the stomach lining, is a main contributor to chronic gastritis and gastric cancer. The heightened occurrence of this bacterial infection is mostly attributed to inadequate sanitation, as poor hygiene practices and polluted food or water sources pave the way for oral-oral or fecal-oral transmission of the bacteria. Gastric cancer therapy is instrumental in dwindling the chance of gastric cancer brought on by a helicobacter pylori infection, as it treats the infection, reduces the resulting gastric inflammation and cellular harm, and halts the progression of chronic gastritis and atrophic shifts that can result in a malignant alteration of the gastric mucosa. For instance, the Government of Canada reported in November 2024 that, as of January 2023, the recurrence rate of H. pylori infection could reach 19%, although this varies depending on geographic area and age. As such, the escalating incidence of helicobacter pylori infection is fuelling the expansion of the gastric cancer therapy market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Gastric Cancer Therapy Market?

Major players in the Gastric Cancer Therapy Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Merck & Co. Inc.

• Sanofi S.A.

• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Novartis AG

• GSK plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

• Amgen Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Gastric Cancer Therapy Sector?

Leading firms in the gastric cancer therapy market are prioritizing the development of innovative therapies such as combination therapy to enhance the effectiveness of treatment and patient results. Combination therapy refers to using multiple treatments, like chemotherapy, targeted therapy, or immunotherapy concurrently to increase overall performance. For example, BeOne Medicines Ltd., a pharmaceutical organization based in China previously known as BeiGene, received approval for Tevimbra (tislelizumab-jsgr) in combination with platinum- and fluoropyrimidine-based chemotherapy from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2024. This was for the initial treatment of adults with inoperable or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) adenocarcinoma, provided the tumors express PD-L1 (≥1). The approval was grounded on results from the Phase 3 RATIONALE-305 trial which showed that the combination treatment considerably increased median overall survival to 15.0 months versus 12.9 months with chemotherapy alone, signifying a 20% decrease in the risk of death. This achievement underscores an emerging trend among premier pharmaceutical firms to invest in creative, multimodal treatment approaches that merge immunotherapy with traditional chemotherapy protocols to boost clinical results, slow down disease advancement, and improve survival rates for patients with advanced gastric cancer.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Gastric Cancer Therapy Market Share?

The gastric cancer therapy market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Therapy Type: Chemotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Immunotherapy, Radiation Therapy, Surgery

2) By Drug Class: Cytotoxic Agents, Monoclonal Antibodies, Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors, Checkpoint Inhibitors, Miscellaneous Agents

3) By Administration Route: Oral, Intravenous, Intramuscular, Subcutaneous

4) By Stage of Disease: Early Stage, Locally Advanced Stage, Metastatic Stage

5) By End User: Hospitals, Oncology Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Research Institutions, Home Care Settings

Subsegments:

1) By Chemotherapy: Neoadjuvant Chemotherapy (NAC), Adjuvant Chemotherapy (AC), Palliative Chemotherapy (PC), Combination Chemotherapy, Monotherapy

2) By Targeted Therapy: Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2) Targeted Therapy, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (VEGF) Inhibitors, Fibroblast Growth Factor Receptor (FGFR) Inhibitors, Mesenchymal-Epithelial Transition (MET) Inhibitors, Claudin 18 Isoform 2 Inhibitors

3) By Immunotherapy: Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors, Cancer Vaccines, Adoptive Cell Transfer, Cytokine Therapy, Combination Immunotherapy

4) By Radiation Therapy: External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT), Three-Dimensional Conformal Radiation Therapy (3D-CRT), Brachytherapy

5) By Surgery: Endoscopic Mucosal Resection (EMR), Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD), Subtotal Gastrectomy, Total Gastrectomy, Lymphadenectomy

View the full gastric cancer therapy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastric-cancer-therapy-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Gastric Cancer Therapy Market?

In 2024, North America led globally in the gastric cancer therapy market. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The global market report for gastric cancer therapy in 2025 encompasses regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

