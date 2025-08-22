Anoosha Apparel Sourcing Ltd (AAS) Expands Global Reach with Ethical and Sustainable Apparel Solutions

Anoosha Apparel Sourcing Ltd offers ethical sourcing, sustainable production, and global apparel solutions from Bangladesh to international markets.

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, August 23, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anoosha Apparel Sourcing Ltd. (AAS), an ISO 9001:2015-certified apparel export and sourcing company headquartered in Dhaka, is expanding its global footprint with a continued focus on ethical practices, sustainability, and supply chain excellence.

Established in 2020, AAS has developed into a multinational sourcing partner, serving fashion brands across Europe, North America, Australia, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company maintains regional offices in the USA, Canada, UK, Portugal, and Germany, enabling responsive service and seamless coordination with international clients.

“Anoosha Apparel Sourcing is committed to providing high-standard, sustainable apparel solutions with transparency and reliability,” said Nuruzzaman Rana, Managing Director of the company. “We are building long-term partnerships through responsible business practices and a strong focus on quality and compliance.”

AAS integrates sustainability throughout its operations—from responsible material sourcing to quality control and logistics. The company aligns with international standards while minimizing its environmental impact and prioritizing ethical business conduct.

The company is formally recognized by several national and international bodies, including:

. The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA)

. Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI)

. Department of Textiles, Bangladesh (DoT)

. ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System

. Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association (BGBA)

Service Offerings

. Third-Party Audits & Inspections

. Buying & Sourcing Services

. Design & Product Development

. Cost Optimization Support

. Production & Quality Assurance

. Shipping & Logistics Coordination

Core Operational Strengths

. Annual production capacity exceeding 20 million pieces

. Network of 200+ audited and compliant partner factories

. Ability to handle small and flexible order quantities (MOQ)

. Cost-efficient operations maintaining global quality benchmarks

. Comprehensive in-house services from concept to delivery

. Quality assurance led by dedicated internal teams

. Streamlined logistics and timely delivery systems

. Transparent and ethical approach to supply chain partnerships

For more information about Anoosha Apparel Sourcing Ltd. and its global sourcing capabilities, please visit: https://anooshasourcing.com

