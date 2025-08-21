Spike Technologies launches next-generation Wearables API

Spike Launches Next-Gen Wearables API

Spike Technologies announced the release of its next-gen Wearables API, unlocking health intelligence on high-quality data from wearables and IoT devices.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the past year, Spike Technologies has taken a significant leap forward. With the release of the next-gen Wearables API, the company is now building a unified, AI-optimized data infrastructure that unlocks the future of health intelligence on high-quality health data from wearables and IoT devices.

This release isn’t just an upgrade from the previous version. It’s a foundational shift. The next-gen API powers richer data, faster integration, and AI-ready infrastructure, enabling developers to build the next-gen health applications. Whether they are working with standard analytics and tracking or new LLM-based health analytics.

THE NEXT-GEN WEARABLES API IS NOW LIVE AND INCLUDES THESE KEY BENEFITS:

Ease of implementation:

- All-in-One SDK: Integrate wearable and health data from any provider using a single SDK, reducing both development time and costs

- SDK compatibility with Kotlin, Swift, Flutter, and React Native

- Background delivery support for Android, Samsung Health, Huawei Health, and iOS

- Webhooks engine: unified data stream from providers that don't offer native webhooks

Reliable infrastructure for enterprises:

- Enterprise-grade infrastructure to handle large-scale data volumes and fidelity

- Near-real-time data delivery capabilities

- Upgraded developer console for easier navigation, monitoring and handling

- Re-certified and regulatory compliant enterprise architecture (incl. GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA)

Spike Analytics:

- Sleep Score, combining detailed sleep metrics and offering a quick snapshot of sleep quality

- Enhanced health metrics including VO₂ Max, ECG, weight, and more

- Stress, Activity Scores (coming soon)

AI-ready infrastructure:

- MCP layer and LLM-compatible data pipeline that cleans, enriches, and packages data

- Structured, model-compatible data taxonomies, reducing data preparation time

- Designed for the era of "vibe coding" and rapid AI-native development

New providers and sources:

- New support for COROS, Ultrahuman, Huawei Health, and Samsung Health

- Direct API approach for broader device coverage

- Revamped customer support framework and high-touch Slack-based feedback loop

LOOKING AHEAD: AI-READY HEALTH DATA

The future of health isn’t siloed — it’s connected, contextual, and intelligent. That’s why everything Spike Technologies is building is designed to support an AI-ready future: one where diverse physiological signals are unified into a model that drives meaningful, real-time action.

Spike believes in a future where healthcare is Personal, Preventative, and Accessible to all. This vision extends beyond simple data collection to encompass predictive health modeling, personalized intervention strategies, and seamless integration with clinical care workflows.

The next-gen Wearables API lays the foundation for this future, empowering developers and healthcare innovators to go beyond passive tracking and deliver proactive, AI-powered health solutions. These capabilities are already in testing with select partners.

Spike Technologies' roadmap drives this transformation with event-triggered insights, smart personalization layers, and custom analytics pipelines designed for clinical care, wellness, and research. Built on an API-first architecture and anchored in an AI-native data model, Spike isn't just prepared for the future — it’s purpose-built to shape it.

ABOUT SPIKE TECHNOLOGIES

Spike Technologies Inc. is a B2B health data and artificial intelligence (AI) startup founded in late 2022, split between San Francisco, California, and Vilnius, Lithuania. Spike provides a Health 360° Data API for wearables and IoT devices, along with AI-powered solutions that unlock the full potential of health data and elevate enterprise performance with generative AI. The company serves a diverse client base across healthcare systems, digital health companies, fitness professionals, nutrition services, and insurance providers.

