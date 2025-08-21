MAP Sealing Equipment Market is Expected to Progress at a CAGR of 7.7% to Reach US$ 9,220 Million by 2035

MAP sealing equipment market growth driven by demand for ready-to-eat foods, shelf life extension, and eco-friendly sustainable packaging.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global MAP sealing equipment market is projected to grow from USD 4,077 million in 2024 to USD 9,220 million by 2035, registering a CAGR of 7.7% between 2025 and 2035.Rising demand for ready-to-eat foods, longer shelf life, and reduced food waste is fueling market growth. MAP sealing equipment helps minimize spoilage while supporting eco-friendly packaging solutions and compliance with sustainability-focused regulations, making it an essential technology for the modern food processing industry.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:What are the drivers of the MAP sealing equipment market?The rising demand for convenient and ready-to-eat foods is driving the adoption of MAP (Modified Atmosphere Packaging) sealing equipment. Consumers increasingly expect products like fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, bakery items, meat, and fish to retain freshness, taste, and quality for longer periods, making extended shelf life and reduced food waste essential for producers and retailers.MAP sealing equipment works by modifying the internal gas composition of packaging to control microbial growth and oxidation, significantly reducing the risk of spoilage. This not only helps minimize food waste but also improves supply chain efficiency and supports broader sustainability initiatives by aligning with environmental goals for food conservation.What are the regional trends of the MAP sealing equipment market?North America is witnessing steady growth in MAP sealing equipment, driven by high consumption of packaged meat, seafood, and dairy products, supported by advanced food processing industries and strict food safety regulations.Europe remains a mature market with strong demand for sustainable packaging, stringent environmental regulations, and a well-established network of food companies focused on waste reduction.The Asia-Pacific region is emerging rapidly due to urbanization, rising middle-class incomes, and increasing demand for ready-to-eat meals in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asia.In Latin America, MAP technologies are gradually being adopted as packaged food production grows, with Brazil and Chile showing higher demand for shelf-life extension in meat and fresh produce.The Middle East and Africa are experiencing moderate growth, fueled by expanding retail infrastructure, rising awareness of food preservation, and a shift toward packaged convenience foods in urban areas.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:Competitive AnalysisThe MAP sealing equipment market is highly competitive, driven by technological advancements, regulatory requirements, and growing demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Manufacturers are focusing on automation, IoT-enabled monitoring, and enhanced sealing databases. Small, modular, and hygienic designs are gaining popularity, allowing easy integration into both new and existing production lines while ensuring strict food safety compliance.Rising demand for equipment compatible with recyclable and biodegradable barrier films is intensifying competition, prompting players to invest in R&D for sustainable products. Key differentiators include regional customization, after-sales support, and flexible pricing models, enabling companies to meet diverse market needs.Key players in the industry include Amcor PLC, Hualian, Multivac, Colpac Limited, and others.Recent DevelopmentsIn May 2025, JBT Marel will introduce the XTP Automatic Tray Sealer at the 2025 International Food and Farming Show, showcasing its latest tray sealing innovation.In June 2024, Rema Engineers launched the Rotary MAP Tray Sealing Machine, an automated system that removes air and replaces it with protective gases like nitrogen or carbon dioxide before sealing food trays, enhancing product shelf life and safety.Segmentation of MAP Sealing Equipment MarketBy Product Type :Tray Packaging EquipmentFill & Seal EquipmentFlow Wrap EquipmentBand Sealing EquipmentVacuum Chamber Sealing EquipmentBag / Pouch Sealing EquipmentThermal Shrink Wrap EquipmentBy Operation :ManualSemi-AutomaticAutomaticBy Capacity :Up to 20 Packages Per Minute20 - 30 Packages Per Minute30 - 40 Packages Per Minute40 - 50 Packages Per MinuteAbove 50 Packages Per MinuteBy Application :Food & BeveragesBakery & ConfectionaryPoultry, Seafood & Meat Processing IndustryFruits & VegetablesDairy ProductsConvenience FoodBeveragesOthersNon-foodOil ProductsCosmetics & Personal CarePharmaceuticals & NutraceuticalsOthersBy Region :North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia & PacificMiddle East & AfricaCheck out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Sound Reception System MarketShotcrete Sprayer MarketOutdoor Warning Sirens MarketOil Drain Valves MarketAbout Us:Fact.MR is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. Check out More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR:Sound Reception System MarketShotcrete Sprayer MarketOutdoor Warning Sirens MarketOil Drain Valves Market

