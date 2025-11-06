Industrial Gas Market to Hit USD 171.0 Billion by 2035 — Growth Accelerates at 7.8% CAGR with USD 87.3 Billion

Industrial Gas Market

Industrial Gas Market Size and Share Forecast Outlook 2025 to 2035

MD, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global industrial gas market is valued at USD 80.7 billion in 2025. It is slated to reach USD 171.0 billion by 2035, recording an absolute increase of USD 87.3 billion over the forecast period. This translates into a total growth of 108%, with the market forecast to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% between 2025 and 2035Executives eye reliable gas supply for operational edge. Demand rises in advanced manufacturing and healthcare infrastructure. Sustainable processes in metallurgy and electronics cut emissions while boosting yields. Leaders secure margins through purity and continuity.Fast Facts- Market size 2025: USD 80.7 billion- Market size 2035: USD 171.0 billion- CAGR: 7.8%- Top gas type: Oxygen (32% share)- Top end use: Manufacturing (34% share)- Top distribution mode: On-site supply (46% share)- Growth hubs: Asia Pacific, Europe, North AmericaWhat is winning, and why:Oxygen wins for combustion efficiency in steel and chemicals. Manufacturing leads as gases enhance welding and fabrication. On-site supply locks in reliability for large plants.Shoppers here mean industrial buyers. They prioritize ultra-high-purity gases for chip production and green hydrogen for clean steel.- Oxygen rules with process intensification and emission cuts.- Manufacturing dominates via versatility in metalwork and quality gains.- On-site supply prevails for cost control and uninterrupted flow.Convenience yields to on-site pipelines and plants for volume users. Bulk and cylinder modes support merchants. E-commerce rises for specialty orders, but on-site holds 46%.Where to play- India: 9.8% CAGR from semiconductor fabs and refinery upgrades.- China: 8.1% CAGR via green hydrogen pilots and EV output.- Brazil: 6% CAGR in pulp, food processing, and offshore oil.- South Korea: 5.6% CAGR on sub-5nm chips and battery chains.- United States: 5.2% CAGR through data centers and hydrogen hubs.What teams should do next:R&D- Test renewable-powered air separation for 10% energy savings.- Develop ultra-pure mixes for next-gen semiconductor nodes.- Pilot hydrogen direct reduction for steel prototypes.Marketing & Sales- Target fabs with purity guarantees and supply contracts.- Pitch decarbonization packages to chemical giants.- Bundle on-site audits for manufacturing efficiency gains.Regulatory & QA- Certify medical-grade oxygen against pharma specs.- Track helium supply chains for compliance risks.- Align with carbon capture mandates in Europe.Sourcing- Lock long-term pipeline deals in high-CAGR Asia hubs.- Diversify argon suppliers amid global constraints.- Invest in on-site plants for volume-end users.- Launch hydrogen supply trials in India fabs this quarter.- Audit on-site reliability for top manufacturing clients.- Map semiconductor gas demand in South Korea clusters.Full Market Report available for delivery. For purchase or customization, please request here: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/15908 Request for Discount: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15908 The take:Industrial gases shift from utility to strategy. Oxygen and on-site systems deliver efficiency today. Hydrogen and purity innovations secure decarbonized growth tomorrow. C-suite teams that integrate supply into core processes win repeat contracts and sustainable edges.For analyst briefings or custom cuts by gas type, end use, distribution mode, and country, contact Future Market Insights.

