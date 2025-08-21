Study shows Medicare Part D changes could lead to higher cost sharing for some beneficiaries

A JAMA study published Aug. 18 found that plan design changes by Medicare Part D insurers, particularly for Medicare Advantage plans, following passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 could lead to higher cost sharing for some beneficiaries who do not reach the $2,000 out-of-pocket maximum for prescription drug coverage in 2025. Researchers said policies prevented premium increases in 2025, but Part D plans may have responded by increasing deductibles or medication cost sharing. The study found mean deductibles for MA plans decreased from $153 in 2019 to $66 in 2024, before sharply increasing to $228 for 2025. Additionally, the proportion of MA beneficiaries with coinsurance for preferred brand-name drugs ranged from 0.8% to 2.5% from 2019 to 2024, before increasing to 27.7% in 2025.

