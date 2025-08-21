Origami International Patent Firm Announces New Flat-Fee Patent Filing Service in Japan

Origami International Patent Firm, offers affordable patent filing solutions for PCT and Paris Route applicants.

SHIBUYA-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Origami International Patent Firm, a leading Tokyo-based intellectual property law firm, today announced the launch of its flat-fee service package for international innovators entering the Japanese patent system via the PCT national phase or Paris Convention route.

Priced at just USD 300 (JPY 43,000)-excluding official fees-the new package includes comprehensive support at the filing stage, covering:

- National-phase entry (Form 53)

- Amendments under Article 19 (correction of errors)

- Amendments under Article 34 (correction of omissions)

- Voluntary amendments at filing

These services, typically priced much higher by other firms, are all included for one flat rate, making patent entry into Japan considerably more predictable and cost-effective-often reflecting 50-70 % cost savings compared to conventional firms.

“Japan ranks as one of the world’s most significant innovation markets, but its complex and costly filing system can deter foreign applicants,” said Ryo Yuzawa, Managing Partner at Origami International Patent Firm. “Our USD 300 flat-fee package was designed to eliminate uncertainty and reduce costs, offering the essential filing services in one transparent bundle. Add our proven track record-over 3,000 cases handled-and you have a reliable solution tailored for global innovators.”

Why this matters for overseas applicants

Many applicants face common concerns: unclear fee structures, high charges for amendments, or difficulty communicating with local counsel. Origami addresses these challenges head-on by providing clarity, affordability, and high-quality service all in one package.

Additional Services (Optional):

Beyond the flat-fee entry package, the firm offers optional add-ons at competitive rates, such as:

- Request for examination (approx. USD 100 vs industry rate USD 200+)

- Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) filings

- Translations priced per English word (USD 0.2 / word)

- Priority certificate handling in absence of DAS code

- Responses to Office actions at tiered flat rates based on workload

Ideal for startups, SMEs, and research institutions

This service is especially beneficial for startups, small to medium enterprises, and research institutions seeking cost-efficient, high-quality IP protection in Japan. The flat-fee approach removes financial hurdles and supports strategic decision-making early in the application process.

About Origami International Patent Firm

Founded in Tokyo, Origami International Patent Firm specializes in PCT national phase and Paris Convention patent filings. With over 3,000 successful applications under its belt, the firm specializes in serving a diverse international clientele-from startups to global corporates-who seek reliable, transparent, and affordable IP protection in Japan.

Contact Information

Origami International Patent Firm

Email: info@origamipatentfirm.com

Website: https://origamipatentfirm.com/en/origami-international-patent-firm-assist-pct-or-paris-extension-into-jp/

Tokyo, Japan

