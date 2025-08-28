Books with a Beat: Music Video Trailers Bring The Chicago Kidz Stories About City Nicknames To Life

The Chicago Kidz Book Series Emblem

We dedicate this book to the amazing counselors, teachers and educators in our schools who introduce children to a wide range of career pathways.” — Ima Kidd

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chicago author, Ima Kidd, is blending storytelling with music and visuals to reimagine how children connect with their city’s history and culture. Using mixed media, Kidd introduces The Chicago Kidz series through dynamic book trailers that sing, rap, and celebrate the nicknames that have defined Chicago.The latest release, The Chicago Kidz in The City That Works, explores the meaning behind the nickname famously coined by former Mayor Richard J. Daley (a.k.a. “the Boss”). In this adventure, the Kidz travel across their hometown discovering the many careers and occupations that keep a big city running.The music video trailer brings the book to life with a lively chant:“Looking for a job or a career,Chicago has them here,The city where big dreams come true,The city that works for me and you!”This is the second book in the series. The first, The Envy of the Winds, gives readers a mythical origin story for why Chicago is called The Windy City. In it, the Kidz attempt to fly a kite in Grant Park only to encounter the North, South, East, and West winds, each battling for dominance. An appendix grounds the story with factual explanations of the nickname. Its own music video trailer chants: “The Envy of the Winds is about the Windy City, all of the winds competed with envy!”Through these cinematic music videos, Kidd offers children—and the adults who love reading with them—an engaging way to experience Chicago’s iconic nicknames. Readers can purchase the books at www.thechicagokidz.com , where discounts are available for direct delivery. The trailers can be watched at https://www.youtube.com/@TheChicagoKidz The series continues this December with Second to None: Why Is Chicago Known as the Second City? and its accompanying music video trailer. New releases are planned every six months, covering nicknames like The City of Neighborhoods, The City of Big Shoulders, The City in a Garden, Chiberia, and more.Looking ahead, The Chicago Kidz will also adventure beyond their hometown—exploring and comparing other great cities around the world, including New York, Beijing, Paris, Johannesburg, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Sidney and more. The road trip series begins with The Chicago Kidz in the Big Apple, set for release next year.

The Chicago Kidz in the City That Works Book Trailer

