From Swim Trunks to Track Pants: Maamgic's Evolution in Comfort and Style

NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- For years, Maamgic has been synonymous with men’s swimwear , building a dedicated following by creating shorts that blend vibrant style with effortless comfort. The brand's products have become a go-to for summer vacations, but as their success grew, a surprising message started to emerge from their customers: "We all love your shorts. Can you make pants?"This consistent demand sparked a new vision for Maamgic. To delve into the story behind this brand's new direction, we sat down with Megan Wilson, Maamgic's chief designer for an exclusive interview.Interviewer: Maamgic is well-known for its swimwear. What motivated the brand to venture into track pants Megan Wilson: Our decision was driven by several key factors. First, direct feedback from our customers was a major reason. We consistently received messages asking for comfortable pants they could wear all year round, not just in summer.Next, we identified a gap in the market. Many brands offer either overly trendy, Y2K-inspired streetwear or purely functional athletic wear that lacks design appeal. We saw an opportunity to create a product that perfectly balances fashion-forward design with exceptional comfort.Finally, we recognized the growing consumer need for versatile clothing. Our customers want a single pair of pants that can take them from their commute to a workout, and even to a coffee shop, without needing to change clothes. This led us to design a truly multi-scenario pant.Interviewer: What sets Maamgic’s new track pants apart from others on the market?Megan Wilson: It's all in the details. The striped track pants feature a relaxed, cuffed fit and are made from a high-quality woven nylon-spandex blend. This new fabric is incredibly lightweight, stretchy, and wrinkle-resistant, making them ideal for commuting, the office, workouts, or just lounging at home.We've also incorporated thoughtful design elements to enhance functionality. This side stripes are made of a breathable mesh to improve air circulation, ensuring better comfort during daily activities or workouts. All pockets are zippered, so users don't have to worry about losing their belongings. For safety, we’ve included a reflective strip on the pants for increased visibility at night. The nylon-spandex material also has pet-hair resistance and wrinkle-resistant properties, making them incredibly easy to clean and maintain.Finally, we’ve continued our signature Retro 70s style, which was a huge hit in our swim trunks series. By keeping this timeless, color-blocked design, we’ve created a pant that is both distinctive and comfortably stylish.Interviewer: With all these features, what is the price point for these track pants?Megan Wilson: Our brand's core mission is to empower users to express their unique style and enjoy effortless joy. We believe this should be accessible. We've priced our track pants at $69, a significant value when compared to similar pants on the market, which typically range from $80 to $100. We also offer a 20% discount for first-time customers, and we hope more people will like these striped track pants. Interviewer: Will Maamgic be releasing more pants in the future?Megan Wilson: Yes, we will. We are already in designing for more pant collections to be released in the first half of next year. As our customers' needs evolve, we will be very happy to provide them with versatile pants that combine both comfort and stylish. While the swim trunks would be still our main products.Maamgic's expansion into the pant category is a natural evolution for a brand that has consistently put customer needs first. The launch of the new track pants on August 13th marks the beginning of a new chapter for Maamgic, continuing its mission to bring effortless joy with its commitment to quality, style, and comfort.About Maamgic:Founded in 2014, Maamgic began with a focus on men’s swim trunks, and has since expanded its product line to include a range of versatile casual and athletic shorts. By staying attuned to the needs of customers in the US and abroad, Maamgic consistently grows. The brand's mission is to create stylish and effortless joy through clothing that combines a unique aesthetic with unparalleled comfort and quality.Media Contact:Cathy Hahn/ Digital Marketingmarketing@maamgic.commaamgic.com

