D.L. Crager, Revered Author, Brings Faith, Suspense, and Adventure to Modern Christian Fiction

D.L. Crager

Blending biblical truths with thrilling storytelling, D.L. Crager’s novels captivate readers while inspiring faith and reflection.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Christian author D.L. Crager, writer of six books, is capturing the hearts of readers worldwide with his thrilling, faith-based novels that deliver both page-turning excitement and profound spiritual truths.

Crager's page-turning thrillers are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other online outlets where books are sold. To purchase copies of Crager’s inspirational, page-turning thrillers, visit: https://www.dlcrager.com/books/

"I began writing because I was concerned about the kinds of books today’s generation was reading. I wanted to bring quality, Christ-centered stories back into the spotlight, and that passion led me to write my debut novel, Guarding the Past- Revised Edition, which has been an incredible journey," exclaims Crager.

Guarding the Past - Revised Edition is a thrilling and thought-provoking novel that keeps readers on the edge of their seats, leaving them to wonder: “Is this a true story, or not?” For 3,000 years, the descendants of mighty warriors have concealed the secrets of King Solomon’s past. When young archaeologist Benjamin Maschel receives a mysterious letter, he is drawn into a world of astonishing revelations about his true identity. What was once considered a historical fact unravels into shocking lies, and Benjamin finds himself caught in a dangerous power struggle. If these closely guarded secrets were ever exposed, they could alter the course of the world forever.

Readers Rave About Guarding the Past - Revised Edition

"This fictional story woven with Biblical history made this book come to life. The author engages the emotions and intellect of the reader along the way. Although I tried to predict several times what would happen, I was wrong each time. This book will leave you on the edge of your seat while making you want to pick up your Bible to check the accuracy of what is told here. Highly recommend this read and I am looking forward to purchasing the next book in the series."

Since writing his debut masterpiece, Crager has authored multiple other novels, continuing to build a reputation as one of today’s leading voices in Christian fiction.

"I write my fiction to fill a gap in today’s literature," says Crager. "My goal is to offer readers authentic, creative stories that reflect their values while delivering engaging, high-quality entertainment. Modern Christian fiction deserves a voice that both inspires and captivates."

About D.L. Crager

D.L. Crager is a highly acclaimed Christian author of six books, known for blending biblical themes with suspenseful storytelling. His novels captivate readers with page-turning excitement while inspiring spiritual growth and reflection.

A successful businessman and respected church leader, Crager brings a wealth of experience and insight to his writing. His passion for faith-driven storytelling reflects his commitment to encouraging readers to live with purpose, hope, and strong Christian values.

Alongside his wife, Dr. Shelly Crager, a seasoned educator and Christian leader, Crager draws on decades of personal and professional experience, including life’s challenges and triumphs, to create stories that are both engaging and deeply meaningful.

D.L. Crager is available for interviews.

For more information about Crager and his books, visit https://www.dlcrager.com/

Order Guarding the Past - Revised Edition from Barnes & Noble http://bit.ly/466vT24

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.