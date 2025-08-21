Indie Rooftop Launches Global Open Call for Independent Artists

Indie Rooftop Poster featuring artists Will Jordan, Land is Rising, Fany de la Chica, Louis King, and King Quan Artist Fany de la Chica performs in Indie Rooftop’s flagship series, now streaming for subscribers. Jasmine Allen, Founder, Indie Rooftop

90% Net Revenue Split, Direct Fan Connection Tools, and Cinematic Performances Set the Newly Launched Streaming Platform Apart from YouTube and Vimeo

Independent artists are the heartbeat of culture, and their stories deserve to be experienced without compromise. Indie Rooftop gives creators the tools, revenue, and respect they deserve.” — Jasmine Allen, Founder, Indie Rooftop

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indie Rooftop, a newly launched streaming platform for independent artists, is rewriting the rules of music and film distribution. Offering creators a 90% net revenue split, shoppable video ads, and direct fan retargeting via email and text, the platform is now accepting global submissions for music videos, documentaries, and other music-driven storytelling.Founded by Chicago-based filmmaker and producer Jasmine Allen, Indie Rooftop debuted with a flagship docuseries featuring cinematic rooftop performances and raw artist interviews. With five episodes already live—featuring King Quan, Fany de la Chica, Louis King, Land is Rising, and Will Jordan—the platform is now opening its virtual stage to a wider spectrum of content: live performances, short and feature-length documentaries, behind-the-scenes footage, experimental projects, and more.“Independent artists are the heartbeat of culture, and their stories deserve to be experienced without compromise,” says Allen. “Unlike ad-heavy platforms where artists earn pennies and lose access to their fans, Indie Rooftop gives creators the tools, revenue, and respect they deserve, while connecting them directly with audiences who crave something real.”Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Will Jordan shares in the debut docuseries: “I think independent artists bring flavor. I think they bring an edge. I think they bring honesty. We don’t answer to anyone…we have the freedom to tell the truth. On the independent side, it’s about building your own world, creating your own world, and inviting people into it.”Selected creators will join the first wave of Indie Rooftop contributors, shaping the platform’s direction while being featured alongside its flagship rooftop series.HOW TO SUBMIT- Creators whose work embodies authenticity, creative integrity, and independent spirit can submit via FilmFreeway - Submissions are reviewed on a rolling basis, but early entrants before October 1, 2025, will receive priority placement and a featured creator spotlight on the homepage.BENEFITS FOR SELECTED ARTISTS- 90% net revenue share based on viewership- Shoppable video ad integration for merch, tickets, and products- Email & SMS fan retargeting to build a loyal audience- Featured placement on a global, multi-device streaming platform- Opportunities for discovery, fan connection, and industry networking- Potential inclusion in future Indie Rooftop Live Events, filmed for streamingLAUNCH PERKS FOR NEW SUBSCRIBERSTo celebrate the platform’s debut, new subscribers get 50% off their first three months with promo code INDIE50 and are automatically entered to win a pair of Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro headphones (retail value: $179). Giveaway ends August 30, 2025. Winner announced September 15, 2025.ABOUT INDIE ROOFTOPIndie Rooftop is a streaming platform and original docuseries showcasing independent musicians through rooftop performances, interviews, and visual storytelling. Founded by Chicago-based filmmaker and producer Jasmine Allen, the platform champions emerging artists by giving them space to be seen, heard, and valued without compromise. With a 90% net revenue split, shoppable ads, and direct audience connection tools, Indie Rooftop empowers creators to monetize their art and reach fans worldwide—without losing ownership or creative control. www.indierooftop.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.