Jackie Barikhan Closes $7.7M Malibu Home Refinance with Stated Income Loan, eliminates Expensive Home Tap Loan

$7.7M Malibu residence refinanced with a stated cash-out loan

Jackie Barikhan closes $7.7M Malibu home with a cash-out refinance, and stated income loan, helping client replace expensive Home Tap financing.

Many homeowners don’t realize how expensive equity-sharing agreements can be... until it’s too late” — Jackie Barikhan

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- California mortgage expert Jackie Barikhan of Summit Lending has successfully closed a jumbo cash-out refinance for a stunning Malibu luxury home valued at $7.7 million, helping the homeowner secure funds for property improvements and eliminate costly equity-sharing debt.The borrower, a self-employed homeowner, needed a creative financing solution that would allow them to access cash while avoiding the rigid requirements of traditional loans. Jackie utilized a Profit and Loss (P&L) stated income loan , a flexible option ideal for self-employed borrowers with complex income structures.One of the biggest wins in this refinance was paying off a Home Tap loan – Home Equity Sharing Loan - these companies take an equity stake in a property in exchange for cash today, then profits from the home’s future appreciation. These arrangements can become extremely costly over time. Jackie negotiated the lowest possible payoff, saving the homeowner a significant sum.“Many homeowners don’t realize how expensive equity-sharing agreements can be... until it’s too late,” says Jackie Barikhan. “With the right jumbo refinance strategy, we can eliminate those high-cost obligations and free up cash for what truly matters… like home improvements, investments, or debt consolidation.”The borrower now enjoys a competitive rate in the 6% range, plus the ability to reinvest in their property without burdensome equity-sharing terms.Jackie and her team are known for their dedication to service… earning over 100 5-star reviews on Google, Facebook, and Zillow from satisfied clients across California.This success story highlights Jackie’s expertise in:• Jumbo cash-out refinance loans for luxury homes• Stated income / Profit and Loss loans for self-employed borrowers• Paying off Home Tap and other equity-sharing loans• Customized jumbo loan strategies for California’s high-value propertiesAbout Jackie Barikhan | Summit LendingWith over 20 years of mortgage experience, Jackie Barikhan specializes in jumbo, self-employed, and non-traditional loan programs for California homeowners. She is known for delivering personalized financing solutions for high-net-worth clients, real estate investors, and business owners seeking flexible jumbo loan options.

