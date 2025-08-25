VERVE in Mountain View, offers top-rated, pet-friendly corporate apartments perfect for business travelers, founders, and tech professionals.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Key Housing, a top-rated provider of short-term housing in California, is proud to announce that VERVE in Mountain View has been selected as the Featured Listing for Silicon Valley for September. The monthly recognition highlights exceptional rental communities that offer quality, comfort, and a prime location for business travelers across California.As the AI boom brings a new wave of energy to the Bay Area, businesspeople, founders, and investors are returning to where it all began: Silicon Valley. But while AI can write code and crunch data, AI can’t find a businessperson love, nor a place to lay his head. That’s where VERVE comes in.“Silicon Valley is buzzing again due to artificial intelligence,” said Bob Lee, President of Key Housing. “People are flying in for meetings, moving in for new jobs, or setting up their AI startups. They need more than Wi-Fi, however. They need a real place to stay. People, unlike AI bots, eat, sleep, and have fun. VERVE is short-term housing that feels like a home-away-from-home.”AI is reshaping the tech landscape, and the Bay Area is leading the charge. From venture capital firms to solo entrepreneurs, professionals are returning to Mountain View , Palo Alto, and San Jose. But the workday ends, and people still need a quiet space, a hot shower, and somewhere to grab dinner. They want something better than a sterile hotel room or an annoying extended rental meant for tourists.That’s what makes short term housing in Mountain View so awesome, and why VERVE earned this month’s spotlight. VERVE ( https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-rental-properties/verve/ ) offers furnished one- and two-bedroom apartments, complete with modern kitchens, in-unit laundry, and innovative layouts that give guests space to live—not just sleep. The community features a fitness center, pool, coworking lounges, and EV charging stations. It’s a setup that supports busy professionals, whether they’re in town for a few weeks or a few months.It’s also pet-friendly, which matters more than one might think. For some, the joy of bringing a dog on a business trip makes a stressful assignment a little easier. And that’s precisely the kind of detail our team looks for.Guests can walk to downtown Mountain View or catch Caltrain to San Francisco. Major employers, such as Google, Apple, Meta, and a growing number of AI startups, are all within a short drive. Those seeking to explore short term housing in Mountain View can visit https://www.keyhousing.com/corporate-housing-city/mountain-view/ , or reach out for a one-on-one with Key Housing staff. The staff knows where hard-to-find short term housing exists in California, and that’s the key advantage to working with Key Housing.In Silicon Valley, where demand is high and short-term rentals are limited, VERVE earned its place due to a superior experience.ABOUT KEY HOUSINGBased in Folsom, California, Key Housing Connections Inc. ( https://www.keyhousing.com/ ) specializes in corporate housing and serviced apartments in large cities like San Francisco, Los Angeles or San Diego as well as smaller cities like Fresno, Burbank, and Carlsbad. Key Housing is a leader in affordable, friendly, short-term and corporate housing in places like Bakersfield, Encinitas, Hermosa Beach, and just about every city in California. Whether it's a San Diego serviced apartment or a San Francisco furnished rental, just search, click or call today.

