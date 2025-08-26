FindMyMarathon.com Launches Annual Boston Marathon Cut-off Time Prediction Contest

Enter FindMyMarathon.com's Boston Cut-off Time Prediction Contest FindMyMarathon.com

With registration for the 2026 Boston Marathon right around the corner, FindMyMarathon.com invites the running community to guess this year's cut-off time.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- FindMyMarathon.com , the leading online resource for marathoners, has announced the launch of its yearly Boston Marathon Cut-off Time Prediction Contest . The competition, now open for submissions, invites runners and running enthusiasts to predict the qualifying cut-off time for the 2026 Boston Marathon.Known for its comprehensive tools to help runners find, compare and pace marathons, FindMyMarathon.com is once again turning to the public to solve a problem that has historically stumped its own experts. "We've tried to predict the cut-off time in the past and failed miserably," according to Greg Hosier, founder of FindMyMarathon.com, "so we're once again leaving it to the running community to predict the cut-off time." To help participants, the site has provided an arsenal of historical data, non-acceptance numbers, and qualifier statistics, giving them the essential tools needed to navigate the challenge of predicting the 2026 cut-off time.Participants must submit their predicted cut-off time (the time in minutes and seconds equal to or below the standard qualifying time) and a tie-breaker guess for the number of non-accepted qualifiers. The grand prize is a $100 USD Visa Online Gift Card, with second and third place receiving $50 and $25 gift cards, respectively. All valid entrants will also be entered into a random drawing for a $25 Visa Gift Card.Entries will be accepted until Friday, September 12, 2025, at 10:00 am ET. Only one entry is permitted per person.The winner will be the person whose prediction is closest to the official cut-off time announced by the B.A.A. Tie-breakers will be determined by the accuracy of the non-accepted qualifier prediction, and in the case of a further tie, the submission date/time will decide the winner.For full contest rules and to submit your prediction, visit https://findmymarathon.com/boston-cut-off-prediction-contest.php About FindMyMarathon.comFindMyMarathon is the ultimate resource for marathon runners seeking their next race or striving to achieve their personal best. Offering a comprehensive database of marathons, comprehensive race calendars and search tools, FindMyMarathon provides detailed course profiles, course descriptions, weather forecasts/history, and reviews to help runners choose the event that fits their goals. Whether you’re chasing a Boston Marathon qualifying time or planning your next destination race, FindMyMarathon empowers you with the insights and tools to make an informed decision. From its trusted Marathon Pace Bands to its curated lists of top marathons, FindMyMarathon is committed to supporting every runner’s journey to success. Visit www.findmymarathon.com to explore, compare, and prepare for your next marathon adventure.Media Contact: info@findmymarathon.com

