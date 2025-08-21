2Betties Unveils Rebrand and Product Line Update

Assortment of 2Betties Bites

Mother-daughter snack brand introduces soft-baked gluten-free dairy-free cookie bites

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 2Betties, the better-for-you snack brand founded in 2018 by mother-daughter duo Bridget Greaney and Nancy Becker, announced this week the re-launch of its brand and products, marking a major shift away from its hallmark mini-donut-shaped snack, Rounds. Known for its simple ingredient lists and approachable take on wellness, 2Betties is debuting a fresh look and soft-baked cookie bites designed to better align with its growing customer base. The Bites are available online at 2Betties.com and to wholesale customers.“Our Bites bring joy and are an easy win for our consumer’s busy day,” said Bridget Greaney, Co-Founder of 2Betties. “This re-launch is about staying true to our commitment to quality, nutrition, and taste while making it easier for customers and retailers to understand who we are and what we stand for.”The new 2Betties lineup features cookie-shaped, soft-baked Bites (two per pack) made with almonds, walnuts, maple syrup, and honey. All products remain gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and now seed oil-free — delivering both better taste and better nutrition. 2Betties is continuing to expand its footprint in grocery and foodservice channels.Self-funded since inception, 2Betties has steadily grown from a kitchen project into a snack brand customers have come to love and trust. The company has maintained its zero-food waste commitment by carefully managing production and partnering with local organizations to donate any surplus products.About 2Betties2Betties is a Baltimore-based, women-owned snack company founded in 2018 by a mother-daughter team. The brand is dedicated to crafting indulgent yet nutritious snacks with simple ingredients that are gluten-free, dairy-free, and naturally sweetened with just a touch of maple syrup and honey. With a zero-food waste commitment and approval from dietitians of leading health organizations, 2Betties is raising the bar one better bite at a time.Media Contact:Bridget GreaneyCo-Founder, 2Bettiespress@2betties.com2Betties.com

