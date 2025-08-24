Automotive Defense Specialists, a Law Firm Defending SMOG Testing Businesses, Announces New Content on BAR Citations

Automotive Defense Specialists, a Law Firm defending against the Bureau of Automotive Repair, is proud to release new content.

A citation letter from the Bureau of Auto Repair is never something an auto repair shop expects to receive.” — William Ferreira

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automotive Defense Specialists, a California-based law firm defending auto repair and SMOG shops against the Bureau of Automotive Repair , is proud to announce new blog content. The new content focuses on how a defense law firm can help busy SMOG shop owners and technicians fight a "citation" from California's powerful Bureau of Automotive Repair."A citation letter from the Bureau of Auto Repair is never something an auto repair shop expects to receive. If they do, they normally don't have the time to address it on their own either," stated William Ferreira, lead attorney at Automotive Defense Specialists. "No SMOG testing shop owner has time to allow a citation or other action to interrupt their business. Our law firm takes on that work, allowing the repair or smog shop to focus on their own business."The post, " Bureau of Automotive Repair Citation : What to Do," can be reviewed at https://automotivedefense.com/2025/07/12/citation-what-to-do/ Automotive Defense Specialists focus on protecting SMOG technicians and auto repair shop owners from legal action by the BAR. The average fine or citation can range from $100 to $5,000. Quick and professional communication with the state agency responsible for overseeing car emissions can yield favorable results. An attorney can help a SMOG shop settle out of court and mitigate or lower fines, however. Often, hiring a law firm with deep expertise can be smarter than going it alone.The Bureau of Automotive Repair, or BAR, is responsible for enforcing California’s myriad emissions laws. Immediate action may be necessary if a citation or other action is received; ignoring the problem will not make it “go away.” Indeed, the “Smog Check Executive Summary” produced by the BAR reported that over five million California vehicles were tested in the STAR program in 2024. In the same year, the Bar lists 1,823 referee inspections addressing smog check complaints. Automotive Defense Specialists can handle smog check citations, accusations, and SMOG license removal letters.Customers want quick service; technicians and shops need to make money by being efficient, and yet the state regulatory agency often stands guard with an overzealous attitude towards enforcement. Hiring a law firm might be the smart choice.ABOUT AUTOMOTIVE DEFENSE SPECIALISTSAutomotive Defense Specialists ( https://automotivedefense.com/ ) is a top law firm representing auto repair facilities, SMOG check stations, and technicians in all aspects of their legal needs, including Bureau of Automotive Repair letters, citations, and suspensions. The legal team can help auto shops respond to a Defense Letter from the Bureau of Auto Repair. The company offers phone consultations to auto shops, mechanics, technicians, and others facing disciplinary actions from the California Bureau of Automotive Repair.Tel. (415) 392-2886

