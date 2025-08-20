Job Announcement: Attorney II

Legal Division – Remote in North Dakota – Attorney II

As an Attorney II, you will review inquiries and secure accurate information concerning facts for analysis and issuance of legal opinion. You will research and interpret laws, rules, regulations, and case law to ensure accurate legal guidance. You will also participate in workgroups and communicate with attorneys and judges. Additionally, you will draft clear and comprehensive analysis and collaborate on special projects.

To thrive in this position, you must have a proactive approach in initiating communication with staff to preempt legal challenges. You must be a leader by maintaining up to date knowledge of state and federal legislative developments, rulemaking initiatives, and pertinent court decisions affecting program administration and facility operations. Critical thinking skills, open-mindedness, and the ability to apply problem-solving is paramount.

To be considered for this position, you must have a Juris Doctor degree AND two (2) years of experience practicing as an attorney. You must be currently licensed to practice law in North Dakota.

About HHS:

ND HHS strives to make North Dakota the healthiest state in the nation by reinforcing the foundations of well-being: physical, economic, and behavioral. Those services are to be delivered as close to home as possible with a focus on dignity and respect. The keys to delivery of those services are the 2800 committed, compassionate ND HHS team members and more than $6 billion in funding from nearly 200 different federal, state, and special sources.

Location:

ND HHS utilizes a blended workplace model. This position may work in the Bismarck office or from home anywhere in North Dakota or surrounding communities with the ability and willingness to work during regular business hours.

Application Procedures

Your resume should include information to demonstrate how you meet the minimum qualifications as posted. If the Department’s Human Resource Division is unable to determine that you meet the minimum qualifications credit will not be given. All application material must be received on or before the closing date by 11:59 PM Central Standard Time (CST).

Applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States. The Department of Health & Human Services does not offer or provide sponsorships.

This employer participates in E-Verify. Please visit the following website for additional information: https://www.hhs.nd.gov/careers/e-verify

A copy of your qualifying degrees transcript and any applicable certifications or licensures must be provided at the time of an interview.

For more information about the position or if you need an accommodation, please contact Jon Alm at jeaml@nd.gov or at 701.328.3311.

Employing Unit: ND HHS – Legal Division

TTY Number: ND Relay Service 1-800-366-6888 (text); 1-800-366-6889 (voice)

If you are experiencing technical difficulties with the Application Process or uploading attachments, please contact recruiter@nd.gov or (701)328-3290.

Equal Employment Opportunity

The State of North Dakota and this hiring agency do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including sexual orientation and gender identity), genetics, religion, age or disability in employment or the provisions of services and complies with the provisions of the North Dakota Human Rights Act.

As an employer, the State of North Dakota prohibits smoking in all places of state employment in accordance with N.D.C.C. § 23-12-10.

