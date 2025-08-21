Televero Health Campus Care Helps Texas Schools Tackle the Mental Health Crisis Amid Budget Cuts and New Cell Phone Ban

Insurance-Covered, Same-Hour Access to Therapists & Psychiatrists. Zero Cost to Schools. Zero Contracts. Zero IT Integration. Zero Referral Delays.

With rising anxiety from the cell phone ban and fewer resources due to funding cuts, Televero Health is expanding access and closing gaps, so students receive the behavioral health care they need.” — Ray Wolf, CEO

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As schools in Texas face new challenges from a statewide classroom cell phone ban, staff shortages, and more than $600 million in reduced safety funding to education and mental health programs (Texas Tribune, 2025), Televero Health, a medical practice specializing in mental and behavioral health, has launched Televero Health Campus Care. The insurance-based program offers on-demand mental health services for entire school communities—including students, teachers, counselors, and their families.

The Texas Education Agency data indicates that nearly one in three students experiences emotional or behavioral challenges, yet fewer than 20% receive adequate support. With more than 60% of Texas counties designated as mental health professional shortage areas, school counselors are often responsible for 400–500 students each, leaving little room for the critical early support needed to prevent situations from becoming emergencies.

“Schools can’t afford for the situation to reach crisis level,” said Ray Wolf, CEO of Televero Health. “I have a grandson who’s not too many years away from entering public school, and I want him—and every child—to walk into a campus where behavioral health care is not an afterthought. The initial adjustment to the cell phone ban will increase anxiety, however, we believe it will be better for students' mental health in the long run. This combined with the funding cuts that have erased all of the safety investments made after Uvalde leaves students underserved. Televero Health is stepping in to expand access and close these gaps. We are better than this. We have to play our part. We cannot be indifferent just because it hasn’t struck our own local school—because when it does, it will be too late, and we all would have given dearly to have prevented it.”

The program's clinical model focuses on proactive prevention and early intervention before a crisis occurs.

Expert Insight

Dr. Victor Gonzalez, Medical Director at Televero, added: “Televero is the practice known for preventing students from getting to a crisis. Our focus is on early intervention and prevention—addressing the upstream determinants of mental health like anxiety, isolation, and stress before they escalate. This program isn’t just for students—it’s for the teachers and counselors who support them. When schools lack resources, the default response is often to call EMS, resulting in a student being transported to the ER, waiting for hours, and then being discharged with no clear path to ongoing care. Televero solves that in one phone call. We provide same-hour, same-day, and same-week online appointments with licensed professionals. Our teams specialize in child and adolescent care, and every intake is staffed by a medical doctor. That level of expertise is unmatched in behavioral health. We’re open 8am to 8pm, seven days a week, and we’re in-network with major insurers to ensure continuity of care.”

Program Highlights and Benefits Televero Health Campus Care integrates into school operations with the following features:

- No Cost for Schools: The program leverages the existing health insurance of students and staff members, requiring no direct funding from school budgets.

- Immediate Access to Care: Appointments are available the same day, often within the hour, preventing long waits and helping students remain stable and in the classroom.

- Total Community Support: Services are available for students as well as teachers, counselors, and staff.

- Simplified Referral Process: A secure online form allows counselors, parents, or staff to start the process immediately. Televero Health manages all subsequent scheduling and paperwork.

- Physician-Supervised Therapy and Psychiatry Care: Every patient's care is overseen by a medical doctor to ensure high standards of clinical quality and safety.

- Commitment to Initial Assessment: Every individual referred to the program receives an initial assessment to determine the appropriate next steps for care, regardless of their insurance status.

Schools, districts, parents, and school employees can start care anytime at https://televerohealth.com/campuscare or by calling (512) 956-5003.

About Televero Health

Televero Health is an online medical practice delivering same-day psychiatry, therapy, crisis response, and medication management to patients anywhere in the state of Texas. With physician-led teams, 97% patient satisfaction, and full insurance coverage, Televero Health helps school systems integrate behavioral health safely and efficiently through frictionless access to care.

Legal Disclaimer:

