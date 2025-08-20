Florida’s Largest Online Driver’s Ed Provider: Teens Don’t Need 50 Hours to Get a Learner’s Permit

FL Learner's Permit online at DetsCourse.com

Misinformation is spreading fast about Florida’s new driver education requirements for Learner's Permit. Social Media posts & trusted sources claims are false.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Misinformation is spreading fast about Florida’s new driver education requirements for teens. From local news outlets to county school websites to social media posts on TikTok and Instagram, families are being told their kids must take 50 hours of “driver’s ed” classes before they can get a learner’s permit.

That claim is flat-out false.

Why Families Are Confused:

The National Safety Commission - Florida's largest provider of online driver education with over 5 million students served - points out that much of the misinformation is coming from trusted sources people rely on every day: Local TV stations and newspapers running headlines that say “Driver’s Ed Required” without explaining what that actually means. County government and school district websites implying a lengthy classroom driver’s ed program is mandatory for a permit. Social media posts on Instagram, TikTok, Reddit, and Facebook repeating and fueling the myth like wildfire that 50 hours of “driver’s ed” classes are now required.

This has left many parents shaking their heads and wondering how they’re supposed to juggle this new 50 hours of class requirement on top of school, sports, and life.

"Our call center has been flooded by parents asking if their teen has to take a 50-hour course," said Lisa Wedding, Director of Customer Service at the National Safety Commission. "We’ve seen the same posts and articles on our social media feeds — but it’s flat out wrong. Just do a google news search for "50 hours driver's ed" and it pops up everywhere. Social Media Influencers are the worst. But teens don’t need 50 hours to get a learner’s permit. They just need the new 6-hour DETS Course, which can be done online.”

Earlier this month, Florida implemented the new law which requires:

- Teens under 18 must complete the new 6-hour Driver Education Traffic Safety (DETS) Course before applying for their learner's permit.

- Adults 18 and older must complete the long-standing 4-hour Traffic Law & Substance Abuse Education Course (most commonly known and referred to as the “Drug and Alcohol Course”).

Both courses can be completed 100% online, from any device, and on your own schedule.

Two Easy-to-Remember Websites

To cut through the confusion, the National Safety Commission has launched two new websites that make it easy for families to find the right course:

- DetsCourse.com → For teens under 18 (the new 6-hour DETS Course)

- DrugAndAlcoholCourse.com → For adults 18+ (the 4-hour “Drug and Alcohol Course” or TLSAE Course)

“It doesn’t get much easier than that,” Wedding added with a laugh. “If you’re under 18, go to DetsCourse.com. If you’re 18 & up, go to DrugAndAlcoholCourse.com. The name of the required course and the name of the website are the same. How easy is that!"

To further guide parents in their teens journey to get their permit, the company created a free downloadable Learner’s Permit Cheat Sheet at DetsCourse.com/parents — a step-by-step guide that explains exactly what’s required (and what’s not).

About the National Safety Commission

Headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, the National Safety Commission is one of the largest online driver education providers in the U.S. With a mission to improve traffic safety through modern education, its family of brands — including LowestPriceTrafficSchool.com, SafeDriver.com, and OnlineTxDefensiveDrivingCourse.com — has served millions of students nationwide since 2003.

