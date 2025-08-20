Australia’s Hottest Coffeehouse Brands Arrive in LA with Purely Righteous, Earnest Eats and Invest NSW at Coffee Fest

Purely Righteous Brands, Advisory for the Greater Good

Purely Righteous, Earnest Eats, and Invest NSW unite to connect Australia’s best coffeehouse-ready brands with coffeehouse operators at Coffee Fest LA

We’re creating a bridge between Australia’s better-for-you brands and the vibrant U.S. coffeehouse scene, giving coffeehouses fresh ways to excite customers.” — Andrew Aussie

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Purely Righteous and Earnest Friends to Spotlight 9 Breakthrough Australian Brands at Coffee Fest LA, in Partnership with Invest New South WalesPurely Righteous and Earnest Friends, curators of breakthrough natural and specialty food brands, are teaming up with Investment New South Wales (New South Wales Government) to bring the energy, flavor, and innovation of 9 standout Australian brands to the heart of Coffee Fest LA, taking place August 22-23, 2025, at the Los Angeles Convention Center.This curated showcase will introduce U.S. coffeehouse and specialty retail buyers to a bold new wave of premium Australian food and beverage products—many of which are making their U.S. debut at the event.“We’re creating a bridge between Australia’s bold, better-for-you brands and the vibrant U.S. coffeehouse scene,” said Andrew Aussie, President, Purely Righteous Brands . “By bringing their innovation, quality, and authenticity to American consumers, we’re giving coffeehouses fresh ways to excite customers, boost sales, and stand out in a crowded market.”The lineup includes:COFFEE BRANDS:· Vittoria Coffee - Australia’s leading pure coffee brand, Vittoria Coffee has been crafting premium espresso since 1958. Renowned for its rich Italian heritage and commitment to quality, it’s a household name in cafés and homes alike.· Ministry of Coffee - Ministry of Coffee brings artisanal, ethically sourced coffee to the forefront of Australia's specialty scene. It delivers a refined brew experience with a focus on small-batch roasting and traceable origins.· Schibeloo Coffee - With over 25 years of experience, Schibello Coffee blends European roasting traditions with Australian innovation, delivering premium coffee solutions to cafés, hotels, and homes.TEA AND PLANT BRANDS:· Madura Tea - Grown and produced on a family-owned estate in Northern New South Wales, Madura Tea offers a diverse range of premium, pesticide-free teas. It’s a pioneer in sustainable, Australian-grown tea since 1978.· Australian Native Products - The world’s largest producer of Lemon Myrtle, Australian Native Products delivers high-quality ingredients for culinary, wellness, and skincare industries.· Chai Me - With authentic, high quality, and ethically sourced ingredients, Chai Me crafts premium chai, chocolate products, and syrups. Its bold and balanced flavors make it a go-to brand for baristas and chai lovers alike.· T Totaller - T Totaler is a contemporary Australian tea brand known for its handcrafted blends and native botanicals. It offers a modern, wellness-driven take on traditional tea culture.Food and dessert brands:· Harvest B - Harvest B is an Australian innovator in plant-based protein, offering sustainable, locally made ingredients for the food manufacturing industry. Its products aim to support the future of ethical, clean-label food production.· Cookie Man - A beloved Australian icon since 1958, Cookie Man is known for its freshly baked, buttery cookies and indulgent treats, combining traditional recipes with modern flavours.USA BRANDS: Earnest Eats – Make of Superfood Oatmeal Cups and featuring their new Breakfast Rounds at the show, for healthier grab’n’go items to support coffeehouse revenue growth.All ten brands will exhibit at Booth #730 in a fully branded Earnest Friends x Investment NSW pavilion designed to feel like a modern Australian café—real, fresh, and welcoming.“This collaboration is about connecting cultures through products people love,” said Ari Newsome, Americas Deputy Director of Trade for Investment New South Wales. “We’re thrilled to partner with Purely Righteous and Earnest Friends to help these exceptional New South Wales brands break into the U.S. market and showcase Australia’s premium-quality and innovation.”Buyers, distributors, and media are invited to visit the booth for exclusive sampling, brand meet-and-greets, and daily giveaways of curated product boxes.ABOUT PURELY RIGHTEOUS & EARNEST FRIENDSPurely Righteous is a purpose-driven brand strategy agency dedicated to launching and growing natural, better-for-you products. Earnest Friends is its brand partner and discovery platform, showcasing clean, conscious brands that resonate with real-world customers.About Investment New South WalesInvestment NSW is the economic development agency for the Australian state of New South Wales who is tasked with supporting companies in this region with scaling commercially in both Australian and international markets.For press inquiries or to schedule a meeting with the brands:Andrew Aussieandrew@purelyrighteous.com858.354.9933

