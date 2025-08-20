Menser Real Estate Group Named #1 Small Team in El Dorado Hills, Celebrates 500th Home Sold

Menser Real Estate Group, the #1 small real estate team and top realtor in El Dorado Hills, celebrating 500 homes sold.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Menser Real Estate Group has been officially ranked as the #1 small real estate team in El Dorado Hills for homes sold over the past 12 months, while also celebrating a major milestone: 500 homes sold since the group was founded.With more than $315 million in closed sales and over 51 years of combined experience, The Menser Real Estate Group continues to set the standard for luxury real estate in El Dorado Hills and surrounding communities. Known for award-winning staging, innovative marketing strategies, and proven negotiation skills, the team consistently delivers record-breaking results for sellers. Buyers turn to the Menser Real Estate Group for their in-depth knowledge of the El Dorado Hills housing market, trusted community connections, and ability to secure the right property at the right price.“Our success comes from a simple philosophy: who you work with matters,” said Stephani Menser Polley. “Reaching 500 homes sold is an incredible milestone, but what we’re most proud of is the relationships we’ve built along the way. Our clients know we’re deeply invested in the community, and that makes all the difference.”The Menser Real Estate Group is a top-producing Coldwell Banker Realty team, consistently ranked among the top 10% of Coldwell Banker teams in Northern California. Their innovative use of technology, personalized client service, and strong reputation in El Dorado Hills have positioned them as trusted leaders in the market.In addition to record-breaking sales, the team provides valuable resources for homeowners and buyers, including neighborhood insights, a closing cost calculator, and Prop 19 guidance to help clients make informed real estate decisions.The Menser Real Estate Group specializes in a wide range of real estate services, including:* Selling luxury homes with professional staging and targeted marketing campaigns* Assisting buyers in finding homes in El Dorado Hills neighborhoods such as Serrano, The Promontory, and Highland View* Advising clients on investment properties, downsizing, and relocation* Providing education and resources on key California real estate laws such as Prop 19As the #1 small team in El Dorado Hills, the Menser Real Estate Group has built its reputation on results, integrity, and community ties. Their combination of market expertise and personalized client care has made them one of the most trusted names in El Dorado Hills real estate.The Menser Real Estate Group is a top-producing real estate team based in El Dorado Hills, California. With over 500 homes sold and $315M+ in career sales, the group is ranked the #1 small team in El Dorado Hills. Backed by Coldwell Banker Realty, the team offers expert staging, innovative marketing, and skilled negotiation to deliver outstanding results for buyers and sellers.Media Contact:Menser Real Estate GroupColdwell Banker Realty916-586-7766Homes@ edhrealtor.com EDHREALTOR.COMBRE#01898563

