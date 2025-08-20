DKS Wins SBIR Phase III, Expands Funding, and Accelerates Production with First-of-Its-Kind Automated System for RPS

Radioisotopic Power Sources, 2450 Coin Cell Form Factor

Direct Kinetic Solutions (DKS) is changing the way the world is powered by transitioning Radioisotopic Power Sources (RPS) from research to commercialization

These achievements mark a turning point for DKS. We are now delivering proven solutions to our defense partners while rapidly building the capacity to serve commercial markets.” — Ekhi Muniategui, CEO of Direct Kinetic Solutions

OAK RIDGE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SBIR Phase III AwardDKS has been awarded a Phase III Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) contract with the U.S. Air Force. For a startup, this milestone is transformative. It signifies the move from R&D into deployment and commercialization. Phase III contracts are sole-source eligible, meaning the government can award directly without competition, provided the work stems from prior SBIR projects. This accelerates delivery to mission environments and cements DKS as a trusted defense partner.Expanded Investment for Growth:Alongside this federal award, DKS in the process of closing a second round of private funding.These funds will strengthen production capacities to meet significant existing demand, as well as fuel the growth of the company’s commercialization capabilities, enabling DKS to reach more customers, go to market faster, and enable rapid solutions design, development, and deployment. The bottom line is DKS will tackle the pervasive challenge of limited power availability in remote, inaccessible, or extreme environments more effectively.Additional Achievements: NSF Phase II Award: Recognition from the National Science Foundation to further advance DKS technology for civilian and commercial applications.→ ISO 9001 Certification: Demonstrating a robust commitment to quality management and consistent manufacturing standards.→ First-of-Its-Kind Robotic Automated System: Deployment of a fully automated, proprietary manufacturing system, representing a major leap toward scalable, high-volume production.→ First Product Form Factor: Introduction of the 2450 coin cell, unlocking integration opportunities across sensors, asset trackers, and other ultra-low-power devices.“These achievements mark a turning point for Direct Kinetic Solutions ,” said Ekhi Muniategui, CEO of Direct Kinetic Solutions. “We are now delivering proven solutions to our defense partners while rapidly building the capacity to serve commercial markets. With our Phase III contract, fresh investment, and world-first production capabilities, we’re ready to solve one of the biggest barriers in modern electronics - dependable power, anywhere.”About Direct Kinetic SolutionsDirect Kinetic Solutions (DKS) is changing the way the world is powered. Cutting-edge Radioisotope Power Sources (RPS) deliver continuous, years-long energy for devices operating in environments where conventional batteries fall short. The company’s technology removes the need for battery replacement, reducing downtime, operational costs, and mission risk for defense, industrial, and commercial customers.

