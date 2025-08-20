Flags Half-staff to Honor Sergeant Scheidt

Governor Hochul today directed that flags on all State government buildings be lowered in honor of New York State Police Sergeant Frederick W. Scheidt who passed away from an illness stemming from his assignment in and around the World Trade Center site following the terrorist attack on September 11, 2001. Flags will be flown at half-staff on Friday, August 22 from sunrise to sunset.

“I am directing flags across New York State to be lowered in honor of retired New York State Police Sergeant Frederick W. Scheidt,” Governor Hochul said. “Sergeant Scheidt served New York with great distinction through challenges and times of peril, and today we send our deepest condolences to his loved ones as we honor his life and legacy.”

Sergeant Scheidt retired from the New York State Police after 30 years of dedicated service, on October 14, 2009. He was last assigned to Troop G – SP Saratoga.

Sergeant Scheidt is survived by his wife, Shannon, and son, Brandon, and predeceased by his daughter, Katie-Lynn N. Scheidt.