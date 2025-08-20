RIDOH Recommends Closing the Swimming Area at Spouting Rock Beach Association
The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) recommends closing the swimming area at Spouting Rock Beach Association in Newport due to high bacteria counts.
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available. The most up-to-date beach information is available through a recorded message on RIDOH's beaches telephone line (401-222-2751). A list of closed beaches can also be accessed at Beach Closure Data | Department of Health.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.