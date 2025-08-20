Nabila White Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Transformative Mental Health Advocacy

FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nabila White, founder of White House Health Systems, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how compassion and purpose drive her mission to break generational curses.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, White explores the power of healing mental health to transform families and communities, and breaks down how integrity, trust, and compassion can build lasting legacies.“Why adversity is a catalyst for reinvention and personal growth, not a roadblock,” said White.Nabila’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/nabila-white

