Amie Lea Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empowering Women’s Resilience and Purpose

FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amie Lea, powerhouse in female empowerment, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how resilience, authenticity, and purpose drive transformative change.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Lea explores the importance of cultivating an unstoppable mindset, and breaks down how self-love, fearless action, and strong communities can drive lasting empowerment.“Purpose drives every action, guiding you toward your true calling,” said Lea.Amie’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/amie-lea

