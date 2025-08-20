President Biden and Governor Beshear Honor Music Executive Bryant Reid with Lifetime Achievement Awards

“Bryant Reid, founder of The Reid Foundation for Lupus®, honored with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award.” “The Reid Foundation for Lupus®, dedicated to raising awareness and support for individuals living with lupus.” “Bryant Reid honored with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award signed by President Joe Biden

From Discovering Icons to Building Movements, Reid’s Legacy of Vision and Service Recognized with Two of the Nation’s Highest Civilian Honors

If you know victory. you've certainly met defeat” — Bryant Reid

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bryant Reid , the trailblazing music executive who helped define modern R&B and hip-hop, has been honored with two of the nation’s most prestigious civilian awards for his extraordinary legacy in both music and public service. Reid was recently presented with the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, signed by President Joe Biden, and commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel by Governor Andy Beshear.The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, presented by AmeriCorps and the Office of the President, recognizes individuals who have contributed over 4,000 hours of volunteer service and demonstrated a lifelong commitment to civic engagement. The honor includes an official White House certificate, a gold presidential seal medallion, and a lapel pin.Reid was also commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel — the highest title of honor bestowed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky — in recognition of his noteworthy accomplishments and dedicated service to others. The framed commission, signed by Governor Beshear and Secretary of State Michael G. Adams, honors Reid’s philanthropic leadership and his work uplifting communities through music, media, and advocacy."My work has always been about discovering greatness and giving back," said Reid. "From launching artists who shaped culture to building movements that heal communities, I’ve been blessed with both the vision and the responsibility to build a lasting legacy."A Legacy in Music and CultureAs a key architect of the LaFace Records movement, Reid discovered a young Usher , introduced Jermaine Dupri as a producer, and oversaw Toni Braxton’s Grammy-winning debut album. In a memorable BET interview legendary host Donnie Simpson asked a teenage Usher how he landed his record deal. Usher’s response was clear: “You’re never going to believe this — I was recognized by L.A. Reid’s brother, Bryant Reid, who was head of A&R at the time for LaFace Records.” Reid was honored as the Executive MVP at LaFace Records.Reid also played a pivotal role in the careers of TLC and OutKast, helping establish Atlanta as a global music capital. He brought Donell Jones to LaFace through a joint deal with Untouchable Records, led by DJ Eddie F. At Atlantic Records, signed Tamar Braxton and The Braxtons. His work as executive producer on the project includes the Billboard #1 Dance Single remake of The Boss. He also personally approved an emerging Jay-Z for the remix of So Many Ways — a forward-looking collaboration that highlighted his visionary instincts.In television, Reid created and executive produced B-Street Live for Turner South, a music series that featured CeeLo Green, Montell Jordan, and a pre-fame Rasheeda Frost, cementing his reputation as a tastemaker and cultural architect.Philanthropy and AdvocacyBeyond music, Reid’s philanthropic impact continues through The Reid Foundation for Lupus (TRFFL), which he founded to raise awareness and funding for those living with lupus — a cause inspired by his own delayed diagnosis. His advocacy includes keynote addresses for the 100 Black Men of Atlanta General Body Assembly and appearances for NBCUniversal’s World Lupus Day virtual event. National media spots on V103 Atlanta, Magic 94.5 Dallas, and the Ramonski Luv Morning Show Chicago have further amplified his foundation’s mission.Reflecting on his journey, Reid offers a guiding lesson for creatives and changemakers alike:“If you know victory, you’ve certainly met defeat.”He explained that true success comes not from avoiding challenges, but from learning, adapting, and persisting through them — lessons that continue to shape both his professional and philanthropic endeavors.About Bryant ReidBryant Reid is an award-winning music executive, television producer, designer and philanthropist. He is renowned for discovering Usher and for his work with iconic artists like Toni Braxton, TLC, and OutKast at LaFace Records, where he was honored as the Executive MVP. He later signed Tamar Braxton and The Braxtons at Atlantic Records and created the hit music series B-Street Live. Reid is the founder of The Reid Foundation for Lupusand the cultural platform HITLANTA. His leadership has earned him the President’s Lifetime Achievement Award, the Kentucky Colonel Commission, and the Community Service Award from Phenomenal Women’s Health, Inc. He gratefully thanks media personality Shefik Macauley for his instrumental advocacy and support.About the Awards- The President’s Lifetime Achievement Award is the highest civilian volunteer honor in the United States, recognizing over 4,000 hours of service and lifelong dedication to civic engagement.- The Kentucky Colonel Commission represents the highest title of honor awarded by the Commonwealth of Kentucky, recognizing individuals for outstanding service and community leadership.Media Contact:The Reid Foundation for LupusEmail: admin@thereidfoundationforlupus.orgWebsite: www.thereidfoundationforlupus.org

