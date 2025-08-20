Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,598 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 417,187 in the last 365 days.

Judge Eyre Investiture

The investiture of Northeast Central Judicial District Judge Andrew Eyre will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Thursday, October 2, 2025 at the Grand Forks County Courthouse in Courtroom 303. A reception will follow in the Lawrence E. Jahnke Courtroom.

Click HERE to view the invitation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Judge Eyre Investiture

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more