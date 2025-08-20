Tracey Hillsman-Pridgen Joins Women in Power TV to Share Her Vision for Empowering Women Through DIY

FL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tracey Hillsman-Pridgen, founder of I Did It My Damn Self, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how independence and hands-on skills drive personal transformation.Women in Power is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success. You can find out more about the show by visiting their website.In her episode, Hillsman explores the power of DIY as a tool for confidence and self-reliance, and breaks down how education and access to trades can break barriers for women.“Empowerment is contagious when rooted in community,” said Hillsman.Tracey’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://www.womeninpowertv.com/tracey-hillsman-pridgen

