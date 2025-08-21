Mayor of Tiburon Officially Honors Troya's Contribution to the Community

Mayor Holli Thier Cutting the Ribbon with Owner, Betul Kinalilar. Also participating: Betul's husband, Berk Kinalilar, her daughter and Executive Chef Membreno Mayor Holli Thier Presenting the Proclamation to Owner, Betul Kinalilar. Also featuring: Betul's husband, Berk Kinalilar and Executive Chef Membreno Mayor Holli Thier Celebrating with Owner, Betul Kinalilar and Community Residents

Official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Proclamation Marks Troya’s Contribution to the Community

We’ve had amazing feedback on everything - from our food and service to the ambiance, and the décor. I love being able to create this experience for the community” — Owner, Betul Kinalilar

TIBURON, CA, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Troya, a new mediterranean restaurant, today announced the Mayor of Tiburon officially welcomed Troya to the community with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.Troya opened its doors on May 1, 2025, and in the last 3 months has made its mark on the community. To recognize this significant achievement, Mayor Holli Thier was in attendance to cut the ribbon and honor Troya with a proclamation.Troya is the realization of a long-held dream by Founder, Betul Kinalilar, to bring authentic, modern Mediterranean cuisine – rooted in family recipes - to the community. Her goal is to make a lasting impact, and this ceremony marks an important milestone in that journey.Mayor Holli Thier is enthusiastic about Troya’s contribution to residents and the wider community of Marin County: “The restaurant is becoming a regular favorite and is already making a positive impact on our town and the local economy.”Members of Tiburon Peninsula Chamber of Commerce were also in attendance including Melanie Haddad, Executive Director and Aaron Stern, Treasurer and Managing Partner, West at Main Street Research. Troya provided complimentary champagne and a selection of Mediterranean finger foods for guests to enjoy as part of the celebrations. To mark the occasion, Troya also debuted a new wine list, available to all guests dining at the restaurant.As a local Marin County resident, and mother of a young daughter who attends school in Tiburon, Betul has been excited to share her passion for fresh, healthy Mediterranean cuisine and the response from residents has been phenomenal. “We’ve been busy since day one, have made many new friends in the community, and celebrated countless special occasions – from birthdays to anniversaries, and retirements” said Kinalilar. “We’ve had amazing feedback on everything - from our food and service to the ambiance, and the décor. I love being able to create this experience for the community,” added Kinalilar.Troya Tiburon is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for brunch and lunch and from 4:00 p.m. to 8:30pm for dinner. Reservations are recommended. Catering services are also available and in high demand.Experience Troya and stay up to date on our news by visiting our website Photo credits: Zubeyde Sheth, Minimalist Aesthetics Release: BizFluency

Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony at Troya Tiburon with Mayor Holli Thier and Owner, Betul Kinalilar

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.